About this Course

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

CentraleSupélec

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 8 readings
4 hours to complete

Create the Storyboard for Your Application

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 14 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Install Tools, Create HelloWorld App

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 16 min)
2 hours to complete

Build Your First Interactive Application

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 18 min)
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Toward Your Application, Step-By-Step

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 81 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

Transform Your Storyboard Into Actual Application

9 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 43 min), 7 readings, 7 quizzes

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

