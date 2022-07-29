About this Professional Certificate

Have you ever wanted to build your own mobile app? This course will teach you the top Android programming languages and frameworks. By the end, you’ll create your own Android application. Once you complete the program, you’ll get exclusive access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board—a job search platform that connects you with 200+ top employers who have committed to sourcing talent through Meta’s certificate programs, as well as career support resources to help you with your job search. In this program, you’ll learn: Essential Android programming concepts and the tools needed to develop applications How to use the Kotlin Playground Create user interfaces (UI) for mobile apps using Android Studio Manage the lifecycle and data collections of mobile applications Work with web technologies and persistent data on Android applications Describe best practices for designing the UI and experience for mobile applications Create cross-platform applications using React Native Prepare for technical interviews for Android developer roles This program is intended for people who want to learn how to create mobile applications using Android devices. You don't need mobile development experience, but you must be eager to get started with coding. Please note that the launch date, program content, and course titles are subject to change. You'll be notified if the date changes. You will not be charged until the program opens and the free trial period ends.
