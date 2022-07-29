- Kotlin Playground
- React
- Android Studio
- GIT
- JavaScript
- Version Control
Meta Android Developer Professional Certificate
Launch your career as an Android app developer. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career and earn a credential from Meta. No degree or prior experience required to get started.
Enroll early and get your first 30 days free
Offered By
What you will learn
Gain the skills required for an entry-level career as an Android developer.
Learn how to create applications for Android including how to build and manage the lifecycle of a mobile app using Android Studio.
Learn coding in Kotlin and the programming fundamentals for how to create the user interface (UI) and best practices for design.
Demonstrate your new skills by creating a job-ready portfolio you can show during interviews.
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
You’ll engage in hands-on activities and build a project-based portfolio that you can show to recruiters and potential employers when interviewing. Throughout each course, you’ll complete activities using use a lab environment or an application to perform tasks such as:
- Design the UI using Interface Builder
- Create simple UI using the Layout Editor
- Build a native Android mobile app
In the final course, you will also complete a Capstone project where you will create an Android app.
No prior experience required.
No prior experience required.
What is a Professional Certificate?
Build the Skills to Get Job Ready
Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.
Hands-On Projects
Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.
Earn a Career Credential
When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.
There are 8 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Introduction to Android Mobile Application Development
This course is an ideal stepping stone if you want to become a mobile developer. We’ll introduce you to this career path and give you a high-level overview of programming and the tools needed to develop Android applications.
Programming Fundamentals in Kotlin
Practice and expand on the fundamentals of programming that are core to any language as well as the unique aspects of Kotlin syntax. You will work with data types, functions, conditionals, operators, collections-arrays, tuples, variables and loops amongst others.
Create the User Interface in Android Studio
This course will teach you how to create user interfaces (UIs) for mobile apps using Android Studio. You will use the layout editor, TextView, ImageView, Button, ViewGroups, RecyclerView, and Jetpack. You will list and compare the different options for building a UI programmed by Kotlin so that you are able to build meaningful and functional UIs for Android using Kotlin.
Android App Lifecycle
Learn how to manage the lifecycle and data collections of mobile applications. Compare different methodologies for organizing and architecting Android applications and the implications on code quality and team velocity. You will follow the lifecycle activities of fragments from the source of generation and learn how to respond. You will do this by reviewing the Android lifecycle.
Offered by
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
What does an Android developer do?
What type of companies hire Android developers?
What jobs will this prepare me for?
Why start a career in Android development?
Why should I earn a Meta developer certificate?
What resources will be available to help me with my job search?
Why did Meta create this program?
What is the Meta Career Programs Job Board?
How long does it take to complete the specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need a certain device to take this course?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.