Prepare for a career as an AR Developer. In this program, advance your software development skills with the latest augmented reality concepts, tools, and technologies.

What you'll learn

  • Learn Meta Spark AR to optimize and test Spark AR effects, push content to Instagram using Spark AR Hub, and more.

  • Create a web AR application in PlayCanvas using JavaScript, and use Blender to modify 3D content.

  • Create AR games in Unity using C#; edit, import, and animate 3D content, including rigged animations.

  • Put together a job portfolio for an AR developer interview.

Skills you'll gain

  • Category: Unity
  • Category: JavaScript coding
  • Category: Meta Spark
  • Category: Vuforia
  • Category: C# coding

Professional Certificate - 7 course series

Foundations of AR

Course 111 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: AR in industry
Category: 2D & 3D Design
Category: AR uses
Category: XR spectrum
Category: AR characteristics

AR in marketing using Meta Spark

Course 220 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Mathematical Optimization
Category: face tracking
Category: Meta Spark
Category: AR effect
Category: effects

AR for web using JavaScript

Course 319 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Playcanvas
Category: JavaScript
Category: Web AR
Category: Blender

Unity and C# basics

Course 429 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Unity
Category: Debugging
Category: rigged animation
Category: C# object-oriented programming

Using AR Foundation in Unity

Course 53 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Mathematical Optimization
Category: C Sharp (C#) (Programming Language)
Category: Unity
Category: AR Foundation
Category: marker detection

AR games using Vuforia SDK

Course 6

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Unity
Category: Visual Programming Language
Category: C# Vuforia
Category: plane detection

Meta Spark Creator AR Certification

Course 755 minutes

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: optimizing the Scene
Category: AR effect publishing
Category: face tracking
Category: Meta Spark
Category: world effects

