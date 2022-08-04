Augmented Reality is projected to be a $88 billion industry by 2026. This program was designed by experts at Meta and will help you master AR development skills by covering nuances of AR in marketing, web AR, and AR in games. You’ll get hands-on experience with popular tools including Unity, Spark AR, and Playcanvas, using JavaScript and C#.
This program is designed for computer science graduates, software developers, web developers, 3D artists, or game developers who want to advance their skill set for the in-demand field of AR Development.
You will learn tools and concepts like Spark AR Fundamentals, game creation in Spark AR, HTML5 WebGL, Javascript in PlayCanvas, AR with PlayCanvas, asset creation and integration in Unity, C# Basics in Unity, creation and deployment on an AR Game using Vuforia and more.
By the end of the program, you will be able to:
Describe AR’s defining characteristics, affordances and capabilities
Create content in Meta Spark and push it to Instagram using Meta Spark Hub
Create a web AR application using PlayCanvas
Write and debug simple Unity scripts
Create a Unity AR game using C# in the AR Foundation and Vuforia
Upon completion, you’ll get access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board—a job search platform that connects you with 200+ employers who have committed to sourcing talent through Meta’s certificate programs, as well as career support resources to help you with your job search.
Applied Learning Project
This program includes more than 100 hours of learning filled with hands-on activities that will prepare you for jobs in AR development across sectors such as marketing, education, gaming and entertainment.
Through a mix of videos, assessments, readings and hands-on projects, you’ll be introduced to the world of augmented reality development. You’ll apply your new skills to a number of projects including:
Create multiple animated AR effects using Meta Spark
Develop a web-based game in which you interact with a 3D heart—a great addition to your professional portfolio
Set up an AR environment in Unity using AR Foundation to create a modern, AR version of the classic Asteroids arcade game
Configure Unity editors, gain an understanding of the Vuforia Engine and build an AR bowling game that can be played on any plane surface