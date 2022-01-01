University of Colorado System
The Unity platform provides a game framework that enables users to design video games. It’s used to create 3D, 2D, virtual reality, and augmented reality experiences, making it useful for applications other than gaming. These other applications include film, architecture, construction, space research, and others.
Some well-known Unity projects include Coco VR, a virtual-reality version of Pixar’s 2017 film; Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality in which players find themselves in the world of titular mad scientist Rick Sanchez; and various animated shorts and series such as Sonder and Mr. Carton.
Unity is important to learn for anyone interested in gaming, film, or related careers due to its wide-spread use in various industries.
According to Neuvoo, the average Unity Developer earned $115,000 per year (or $58.97 per hour) in 2018. With Unity valued at $6 billion in 2019, there are no shortage of other titles that make this skill an in-demand one. Some of these opportunities include Creative Director, UX Researcher, Content Manager, QA Tester, Design Lead, Marketing Manager, Executive Producer, Artist, Game Developer, Prototyper, and others. When searched in LinkedIn, there are over 8,000 Unity-related roles in the United States.
Unity courses offered through Coursera equip learners with knowledge in programming games with C#; bringing games to market; creating 2D arcade games; implementing features such as a complex camera system into your game; and more.
Lessons on Unity are taught by instructors from major tech names and universities, including University of Colorado, Michigan State University, University of London, Unity itself, and other organizations. Learners can enjoy exploring Unity with instructors specializing in Computing, Game Design, Media, Engineering and Applied Science, and other disciplines. Course content on Unity is delivered via video lectures, hands-on projects, readings, quizzes, and other types of assignments.
Before starting to learn Unity, you should know the basics of Java or C#. Having a basic understanding of 3D concepts, vectors, and basic physics will also help you as you learn Unity.
People who are either artistic or love coding or both are often well suited for roles in Unity. If you enjoy gaming as a hobby, a role in Unity would likely be very interesting to you. People best suited for roles in Unity are skilled at software development, and they also work well on a team, are able to communicate one-on-one with senior leadership as well as colleagues, and are good at problem-solving under pressure. People who succeed in roles involving Unity are often creative and inquisitive and have good time management skills.
After learning the essentials of Unity, a common career path is to become a junior programmer so you can learn the coding skills needed to create more projects. People may then advance to game development and app creation or go into a specialized field such as a graphics designer, AR/VR programmer, or gameplay designer. Those who want to become more marketable in game development usually seek Unity Programmer certification. You may choose to advance your career as a Unity 3D rendering engineer or technical artist. Senior positions to aspire to include senior Unity optimization engineer, senior Unity programmer, or senior Unity game programmer.
Topics that you can study that are related to Unity include gaming design, illustration, coding, and virtual reality. You might study art and physics as well. App development is related to Unity, as are programming languages like C# and full-stack development. Unity has expanded beyond the gaming industry, so additional related topics include film, architecture, engineering, automotive, and construction.