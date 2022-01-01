About this Specialization

Break into the video game industry with theoretical, technical, and practical knowledge from one of the world’s best programs. In this completely revised 2021 version of the Specialization, learners build the skills necessary to design and development games. The Specialization focuses on both the theory and practice of game making. From a technical standpoint, learners create four game projects in the latest Unity 2020 game engine, include a 2D Shooter, 2D Platformer, First-Person Shooter, and 3D Platformer. In the Capstone Project, learners create a completely original game of their own design from initial concept up to the first playable prototype. The Specialization comes from the Michigan State University game program which is ranked as one of the top programs in North America.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Game Design and Development 1: 2D Shooter

4.7
stars
282 ratings
85 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Game Design and Development 2: 2D Platformer

4.7
stars
54 ratings
12 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Game Design and Development 3: 3D Shooter

4.8
stars
29 ratings
3 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Game Design and Development 4: 3D Platformer

4.9
stars
23 ratings
9 reviews

Michigan State University

