Game Design and Development with Unity 2020 Specialization
Launch Your Career in Game Design and Development. Learn the theory and practice of game making using Unity 2020
What you will learn
The ability to design and develop 2D games.
The ability to design and develop 3D games.
The game design and development process.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners build four complete Unity game projects while acquiring the knowledge, skills, and attitudes to succeed in the game industry. Learners build a solid foundation for industry roles as a game designer, level designer, technical designer, technical artist, programmer, and/or producer.
- Basic computer literacy
- The ability to follow instructions and learn new software interfaces
- Programming experience is not required
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Game Design and Development 1: 2D Shooter
If you love games and want to learn how to make them, then this course will start you down that path. Making games is a creative and technical art form. In this course you will familiarize yourself with the tools and practices of game development and well as the process. You will get started developing video games using industry standard game development tools, including the Unity 2020 game engine. At the end of the course you will have completed two hands-on projects, including an Intro to Unity project and a 2D Shooter game, and will be able to leverage an array of game development techniques to create your own basic games.
Game Design and Development 2: 2D Platformer
If you love games and want to learn how to make them, then this course is your second step down that path. In this course you will learn the fundamentals of game design, including an understanding of the game world, storytelling, gameplay, user experience, and game technology. You will continue developing videogames using industry standard game development tools, including the Unity game engine. At the end of the course you will have completed a 2D Platformer game, and will be able to leverage an array of game development techniques to create your own basic games.
Game Design and Development 3: 3D Shooter
If you love games and want to learn how to make them, then this course is your third step down that path. In this course you will learn the fundamentals of game design, including an understanding of level design, game balancing, prototyping, and playtesting, as well as game asset creation techniques. You will continue developing video games using industry standard game development tools, including the Unity 2020 game engine. At the end of the course you will have completed a 3D First-Person Shooter game, and will be able to leverage an array of game development techniques to create your own basic games.
Game Design and Development 4: 3D Platformer
If you love games and want to learn how to make them, then this course is your fourth step down that path. In this course you will learn the fundamentals of game design, including an understanding of game idea generation, design documentation, the business side of games, and social issues in games. You will continue developing video games using industry standard game development tools, including the Unity 2020 game engine. At the end of the course you will have completed a 3D Platformer game, and will be able to leverage an array of game development techniques to create your own basic games.
Michigan State University
Michigan State University has been advancing the common good with uncommon will for more than 150 years.
