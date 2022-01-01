Michigan State University
3D Modeling is the process of using software and—sometimes—special hardware to create drawings that can be viewed from three-dimensional angles, depicting depth as well as width and height. Some examples of programs that can help 3D Modeling professionals produce these drawings include Autodesk Fusion 360, AutoCAD, and Unity, along with physical tools such as drawing tablets.
3D Modeling is important to learn for people exploring careers in art, film, gaming, architecture, engineering, healthcare, and other related fields. They add dynamic and engaging imagery in the entertainment we view, and make scientific diagrams easier to understand.
Given the many career paths for 3D Modelers—from Game Designer, to Architectural Designer, to Animator, and others—job prospects in 3D Modeling are varied depending on whatever specialty learners want to explore.
Because opportunities in 3D Modeling are highly specialized, the field is in-demand across various industries and sectors. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the field grew 8 - 14 percent through 2018. LinkedIn reveals there are at least 3,500 related jobs in 3D Modeling as of July 2020 in the United States.
People who are creative and imaginative are well suited for roles in 3D modeling. Successful 3D modelers are patient and artistic, pay attention to detail, and have advanced math and computer skills. The area of concentration that a person chooses in 3D modeling determines additional skills and interests they have. For instance, people best suited for roles in 3D modeling in scientific fields have a strong interest in different areas of science, such as botany, forensics, or anatomy. Gamers may be well suited for 3D game development and game art, while those interested in film may find animation a natural choice for them.
It's important to have skills and experience in drawing and sketching out your own designs or storyboards before learning 3D modeling so that you are acquainted with having useful, creative end products in mind. An understanding of geometry is helpful as you begin to learn 3D modeling too. You will also need basic computer skills to get started.
You should consider studying human anatomy if you are interested in doing character modeling. You can also study traditional art and studying 2D and 3D drawing. Photography is also related to 3D modeling, as is any topic in the visual arts, such as pottery, painting, animation, film, and sculpture. You can also study architecture to understand building design, botany to become familiar with the structures of plants, and zoology topics related to animal movement and anatomy.
Three of the main industries that hire people with a background in 3D modeling are the entertainment, medical, and manufacturing industries. Examples of specific places include film and video production studios, advertising and graphic design firms, game design companies, web design companies, software firms, science and medical laboratories, architecture firms, product design organizations, and manufacturing firms for homes, tools, automobiles, and many other products. Colleges and universities also hire people with a background in 3D modeling, as do aerospace organizations, environmental agencies, government agencies, crime labs, building technology firms, interior design companies, and real estate firms. With 3D modeling being a part of nearly every aspect of our lives now, the types of places that hire people with this background are nearly limitless.
3D Modeling courses offered through Coursera equip learners with knowledge in constructing 3D artwork; earning 3D Artist certification; sketching 3D images; building skills in computer-aided design; creating your own drone; designing games; bringing products to market; and more.
Lessons on 3D Modeling are taught by instructors from major tech names and universities, including Michigan State University, Autodesk, National Taiwan University; Unity Technologies; and other organizations. Learners can enjoy exploring 3D Modeling with instructors specializing in Civil Engineering, Media, and other disciplines. Course content on 3D Modeling is delivered via video lectures, hands-on projects, readings, quizzes, and other types of assignments.