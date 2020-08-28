About this Course

5,396 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Art for Games Specialization
Intermediate Level

Familiarity with Maya 3d modeling software essential, basic knowledge of zbrush, substance painter, and marmoset also needed.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Model accurate block-in, mid poly meshes

  • Create high poly models with a real world level of accuracy

  • Create game-ready low poly meshes for a real-time environment

  • Texture and render models to give them the appearance of photo-realism

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Art for Games Specialization
Intermediate Level

Familiarity with Maya 3d modeling software essential, basic knowledge of zbrush, substance painter, and marmoset also needed.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Michigan State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1: Blocking-In Model

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 93 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2: Mid-Poly Block-In Model

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 83 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3: High-Poly Model

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 104 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4: Low-Poly Model

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 49 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CURRENT GEN 3D GAME PROP PRODUCTION

View all reviews

About the Art for Games Specialization

Art for Games

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder