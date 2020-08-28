In this course you will learn to create a photo-real game prop using modern game art production techniques. You will gather reference, generate a base model, create a high polygon model, bake details onto a low poly model, and then texture and present a final portfolio piece. This course is aimed at students who have some knowledge in 3d and game art and would like to learn more advanced techniques employed in the creation of modern game assets. We will be using Maya, Zbrush, Marmoset, and Substance Painter extensively throughout the course. When you are finished you will have your own model based of of a real-world prop suitable for use in modern game engines.
Familiarity with Maya 3d modeling software essential, basic knowledge of zbrush, substance painter, and marmoset also needed.
What you will learn
Model accurate block-in, mid poly meshes
Create high poly models with a real world level of accuracy
Create game-ready low poly meshes for a real-time environment
Texture and render models to give them the appearance of photo-realism
Michigan State University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Blocking-In Model
To start the project we will choose an object to model, gather reference, and create a initial, rough block-in of the model. The goal is to understand as much about the object as we can before we start modeling. This will likely be the lightest workload of the course, so make sure to take the extra time to check over the essentials module and make sure you have mastered the skills covered there. Later weeks will be much more time-consuming.
Week 2: Mid-Poly Block-In Model
In this module you will work to create the form of your model. This mid-poly block-in will not be textured, nor smoothed into a high resolution model. The goal is to create a mesh that is accurate to your reference that can become the starting point for your high and low poly models. This is often the most challenging part of the process.
Week 3: High-Poly Model
In this module you will take the low poly block in and generate a high polygon mesh that is accurate to the real world model as possible. We will be using a combination of sub division modeling and . The sky is the limit with poly counts, this model will never be UV unwrapped, it will just be used to generate texture maps for the game-ready version.
Week 4: Low-Poly Model
In this module you will take the mid-poly model from week 2 and reduce the geometry. This is the model we will be UV unwrapping and baking maps to. The goal for this model is to still achieve the silhouette of our object while using fewer vertices than the mid or high poly model.
Very Good Course for new as well as Intermediate 3D Game Artists
This is my first course about 3D Game Art and modeling. I am very glad that I have taken this course, it taught me lots of modeling, texturing, and presentation skills from scratch.
It was a really good experience and I learned a lot of 3D modeling, unwrap and texture also about how the game design work. -THANK YOU-
I was familiar with some of the aspects of game development but I still learned a ton of new things thanks to this course.
About the Art for Games Specialization
In this beginner focused specialization we will show you the essentials of 2d and 3d game art production as well as concept art for games and current gen game art workflow. While each of the four courses will build your knowledge of the practice of game art, each module is a self contained unit designed to teach a specific area.
