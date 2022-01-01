About this Specialization

In this beginner focused specialization we will show you the essentials of 2d and 3d game art production as well as concept art for games and current gen game art workflow. While each of the four courses will build your knowledge of the practice of game art, each module is a self contained unit designed to teach a specific area. By the end of the Specialization, you will have a thorough knowledge of the creation of high-quality game art assets. Through these courses, you will be using Maya, Unity, Photoshop, Sketchup, ZBrush, Marmoset Toolbag, and Substance Painter.
Pixel Art for Video Games

Low Poly Art For Video Games

Current Gen 3D Game Prop Production

Concept Art for Video Games

Michigan State University

