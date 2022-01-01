Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Brand Management, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Computer Programming, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Experience, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Problem Solving, Programming Principles, Research and Design, Sales, Social Media, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, User Experience, User Experience Design, User Research, Visual Design, Web, Web Design, Web Development, Website Wireframe
4.8
(33.2k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
California Institute of the Arts
Skills you'll gain: Business Psychology, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Interfaces, Java Annotation, Programming Principles, Research and Design, User Experience, User Experience Design, User Interface, User Research, Web, Web Design, Web Development
4.7
(6.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
The Museum of Modern Art
Skills you'll gain: Art, Art History, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Communication, Critical Thinking, Culture, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, History, Leadership and Management, Research and Design, Strategy and Operations
4.8
(13.3k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of California San Diego
Skills you'll gain: Applied Machine Learning, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Evaluation, Experience, Experiment, General Statistics, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Marketing, Mathematics, Operations Management, Persona Research, Planning, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving, R Programming, Research and Design, Social Media, Statistical Programming, Statistical Tests, Strategy and Operations, User Experience, User Experience Design, User Research, Virtual Reality, Web Development
4.5
(3.8k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
IE Business School
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Brand, Brand Management, Communication, Creativity, Customer Relationship Management, Customer Success, Entrepreneurship, Experience, Finance, Human Computer Interaction, Influencing, Journalism, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Media Production, Media Strategy & Planning, Public Relations, Research and Design, Sales, Strategy and Operations, User Experience
4.6
(1.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: CSS, Computer Programming, HTML and CSS, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Javascript, Javascript Syntax, Network Security, Programming Principles, Responsive Web Design, Web, Web Design, Web Development, Web Development Tools
4.7
(32.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Finance, Stock, Marketing, Brand Management, Customer Relationship Management, Brand, Sales, Customer Success, Leadership and Management
4.9
(5.6k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Design is the process of sketching, creating a blueprint, or writing the details that show or explain how to make something or how to develop a system that can be used to achieve tasks. Some things that can be designed include art, fashion, furniture, manufacturing processes, and user experiences. The study of design encompasses many career fields, and learning about the innovative thinking behind design can help if you want to change careers or advance in your current field.
It's important to learn design because it makes products more visually appealing and useful to customers. Design also plays an important role in branding by making a product recognizable and familiar at a glance or adding enhanced functionality to a product that isn't available on similar items. If you're designing a fashion product or an artistic work, the way you apply the elements of design, such as color, shape, and texture allows you to create a product that's unique and interesting to potential customers.
Graphics design and fashion are two careers that use design. Interior designers, crafters, and floral designers use the principles of design when working. Website designers, marketing teams, and industrial designers also employ design theory. Designers may use computer-based programs, such as Adobe Illustrator or Adobe Indesign when designing. Other technology-based elements that center around a visual communications perspective become part of the job for some designers, such as user experience, or UX, and user interface design, or UI design.
The online courses offered by Coursera's partners can help you expand your ability to create art or design fresh marketing materials that support brand recognition. You can choose graphics design courses at the level that matches your current design knowledge, including learning graphic design elements for non-designers. You might discover how to manage your brand through design, understanding user experience through research and design, and apply the art and concepts of game design.