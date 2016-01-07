About this Course

419,277 recent views

Learner Career Outcomes

26%

started a new career after completing these courses

26%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Graphic Design Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Implement the fundamentals of color: visual, rhythm, and pattern in design

  • Use scale, weight, direction, texture, and space in a composition

  • Typeset text and experiment with letter forms

  • Create your own series of images using different image making techniques

Skills you will gain

  • Creativity
  • Graphics
  • Design Theory
  • Color Theory

Learner Career Outcomes

26%

started a new career after completing these courses

26%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Graphic Design Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

California Institute of the Arts

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(92,847 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Overview

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min), 8 readings
3 hours to complete

Week 1: Fundamentals of Imagemaking

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 73 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2: Fundamentals of Typography

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 53 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3: Fundamentals of Shape and Color

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 52 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Week 4: Fundamentals of Composition

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 79 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
17 minutes to complete

Continuing your graphic design studies

17 minutes to complete
4 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FUNDAMENTALS OF GRAPHIC DESIGN

View all reviews

About the Graphic Design Specialization

Graphic Design

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder