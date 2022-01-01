Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Brand Management, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Computer Programming, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Experience, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Problem Solving, Programming Principles, Research and Design, Sales, Social Media, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, User Experience, User Experience Design, User Research, Visual Design, Web, Web Design, Web Development, Website Wireframe
4.8
(33.2k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Free
University of Copenhagen
Skills you'll gain: Strategy, Behavioral Economics, Project Management, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Epidemiology, Communication, Probability & Statistics, General Statistics, Sales, Research and Design, Analysis, Marketing, Business Analysis, User Experience Design, Entrepreneurship, Business Psychology
4.5
(206 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
University at Buffalo
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Algorithms, Analysis, Application Development, Big Data, Bioinformatics, Business Analysis, Business Process Management, Communication, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Security Incident Management, Data Analysis, Data Management, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, General Accounting, Human Computer Interaction, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Manufacturing Process Management, Marketing, Operations Research, Probability & Statistics, Process, Process Analysis, Product Design, Product Lifecycle, Product Management, Project Management, Security, Security Engineering, Security Strategy, Social Media, Software Engineering, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science, Virtual Reality
4.6
(6.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Digital design is the process of creating content and graphics that end-users will view on a screen rather than on paper or another physical medium. As we move further into a digital world, chances are you read and view items on a phone, tablet, or computer screen far more often than you do on paper. When you use digital design, you're putting the rules and guidelines of design into digital formats. Digital design is a field that's growing rapidly.
Digital design is different from traditional graphic design, so even if you have experience designing a logo or graphic for a printed page, you need different skills and knowledge tools. Digital design items aren't just meant to be read—they're meant for people to use. Digital media is often interactive, so you need to know how to create interactive graphics and website elements. If you work in design or want to work in design, it's important to be able to design for digital media. The fact that digital design is everywhere these days means that it's helpful have some familiarity with its concepts and terminology even if you're not designing digitally yourself.
You can find a host of careers in the digital design field, and they include web designers, digital graphic designers, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) specialists, and app designers. Digital design is crucial to many different sectors of the business world. You can find jobs as a digital designer working in a corporate environment, designing for a specific brand or project, or you can work for a company that specializes in digital design for various clients. You can also strike out on your own with your design business or consultancy.
Whether you're looking to learn digital design as a springboard to a new career or to advance yourself in your current workplace, you can benefit from learning online. Our courses rely on instruction from some of the best minds and talents in the business, so you'll learn more than just the basics. You'll be able to take what you've learned and apply it where you work now or on your search for a new job.