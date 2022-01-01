University of Michigan
Virtual Reality is an immersive simulation of a three-dimensional environment, which users navigate by interacting with special software and hardware. The simulations can emulate real-life activities, such as riding a rollercoaster, or put users in fantastical scenarios, like floating through air.
Besides its role in entertainment, Virtual Reality is valued for its educational and training purposes. It’s important for medical and military professionals to learn how to perform functions in high-stress environments, and Virtual Reality enables trainees and students to get the on-the-job practice they need.
While still considered a growing technology, the Virtual Reality job market is buzzing with promise. AR Post says Virtual Reality is “finding its way into every market… there’s no sign of it slowing down.”
Because of its relative newness, the job market is also ripe with opportunities because talent and training in Virtual Reality is still growing, leaving many positions open. In fact, job posts seeking Augmented Reality or Virtual Reality Engineers jumped 1,400% in 2019, with U.S. salaries ranging from $135,000 to $150,000 yearly.
Other than Virtual Reality Engineer, roles where Virtual Reality knowledge is useful include Interactive Business Strategist, Web Content Coordinator, Technical Writer, Copywriter, Creative Director, Digital Experience Strategist, Virtual Data Analyst, AR/VR UX Designer, User Researcher, Graphic Designer, and a wide variety of others.
Virtual Reality courses offered through Coursera equip learners with knowledge in creating virtual environments in Android; using a range of tools and techniques to create immersive 3D environments; developing a Virtual Reality game; building Virtual and Augmented reality mobile apps; and more.
Lessons on Virtual Reality are taught by instructors from major tech names and universities, including Imperial College London, University of London, Unity Technologies, and other organizations. Learners can enjoy exploring Virtual Reality with instructors specializing in Robotic Surgery, Computing, XR Architecture, and other disciplines. Course content on Virtual Reality is delivered via video lectures, hands-on projects, discussions with experts; readings, quizzes, and other types of assignments.
The skills or experience you may need to already have before learning virtual reality (VR) can include a basic understanding of VR and the differences between augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), and extended reality (XR). If you have skills or experience in gaming, game programming, or creating 3D environments, you may be ready to learn more about VR. Some other skills and experience you may need to already have to study VR can also include video editing or sound production skills, as well as some knowledge of computer-aided design (CAD) and DSLR 2D imaging and videos. In addition, if you have any experience using operating system wearables, such as Oculus and HoloLens, then you may have some of the basic skills for learning advanced VR.
The kind of people who are best suited for roles in VR are passionate about advanced digitalization trends and all things augmented, virtual, and mixed reality. People who are well suited to working in VR roles understand the emerging key issues and challenges in the landscape of extended reality (XR), which encompasses VR, and how to bring it all into work and instructional settings.
Learning VR may be right for you if you want to become a VR developer or evaluate VR applications, as well as design, test, and implement VR experiences and games. Studying VR may be right for you if you want to learn how to use tools and platforms such as Unity and Google Poly to build AR experiences and mobile apps. Studying VR may benefit you if you want to understand VR and 360-degree video preproduction and production so you can create quality VR content. The topic of VR may also be right for you to learn if you plan to use the emerging technologies of VR for future research and development projects in your business. If you're a teacher or trainer, you may also benefit from learning about VR so you can develop further skills to teach in a richer online environment.