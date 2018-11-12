About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Virtual Reality
  • Camera+
  • Video Production
  • 360-degree video
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

What is 360 Video, and How Does it Fit into VR?

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 12 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Perfecting the VR Preproduction Pipeline

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 20 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Lights, Camera, Action: VR Cameras & Beginning Production

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 12 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

What to do with your footage: VR Postproduction & Publishing

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 4 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

