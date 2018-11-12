Welcome to the Google AR & VR Virtual Reality and 360 video production course! Our mission is to give you the skills you need to get started with your first VR project.
- Virtual Reality
- Camera+
- Video Production
- 360-degree video
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What is 360 Video, and How Does it Fit into VR?
In this module, you’ll learn the basics of 360 video—what it is, how it’s produced, and where it fits into the virtual reality spectrum.
Perfecting the VR Preproduction Pipeline
In this module, you'll learn the creative and technical nuances of 360 video production and how they impact preproduction. These lessons will provide the tools and processes necessary to write, plan, staff, and cast your VR production.
Lights, Camera, Action: VR Cameras & Beginning Production
There is a 360 camera for every purpose. In this module, you’ll gain an in-depth understanding of the 360 camera landscape and which work best in various scenarios, and get you ready to start shooting to make post-production as efficient as possible. You will then get to work on your own 360 films.
What to do with your footage: VR Postproduction & Publishing
This module will teach you options for stitching, editing, and publishing your 360 videos.
- 5 stars73.16%
- 4 stars21.72%
- 3 stars4.45%
- 2 stars0.52%
- 1 star0.13%
TOP REVIEWS FROM VR AND 360 VIDEO PRODUCTION
This was a GREAT introduction, and incredibly easy to follow and complete. My only recommendation is to include more examples, both in the lectures and in the readings.
Great information on how to get started with basic or advanced VR/360 Filming and Editing. So many terms and tools I did not know that they provided! I am excited to get started.
very interesting introduction to VR video production and creation. Definitely recommended to people that want to know more about the basic techniques and terminology.
Very helpful for a teacher who is starting to learn 360 video production in order to teach students. Very helpful, easy to follow, self-paced instruction. Thanks!
