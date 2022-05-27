About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Advanced App Development in Android Specialization
Advanced Level

Learners should have a intermediate knowledge of Android App development and OpenGL.

Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Opengl++
  • VR
  • Sensors
  • Android Studio
  • Textures
Course 3 of 4 in the
Advanced App Development in Android Specialization
Advanced Level

Learners should have a intermediate knowledge of Android App development and OpenGL.

Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

Imperial College London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Animation, Touch Control and Lighting

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 41 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Textures, Multiple Objects and Blending

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 46 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Creating a virtual environment

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 61 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

Create a VR app

10 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Advanced App Development in Android Specialization

Advanced App Development in Android

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

