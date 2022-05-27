This course is an ideal introduction into creating virtual environments in Android. This course is unique as it covers a range of tools and techniques to create immersive 3D environments, giving you a rounded skill set in this growing field. By the end of this course, you will really be able to bring your VR ideas to life!
This course is part of the Advanced App Development in Android Specialization
Learners should have a intermediate knowledge of Android App development and OpenGL.
- Opengl++
- VR
- Sensors
- Android Studio
- Textures
Imperial College London
Imperial College London is a world top ten university with an international reputation for excellence in science, engineering, medicine and business. located in the heart of London. Imperial is a multidisciplinary space for education, research, translation and commercialisation, harnessing science and innovation to tackle global challenges.
Animation, Touch Control and Lighting
In this first module, we're going to look at some core functions which we can use within Android to create 3D objects and scenes. We'll begin by looking at how we can add animation to 3D objects and make these interactive using touch control. We'll then look at using lighting and reflection to make our 3D objects look more realistic.
Textures, Multiple Objects and Blending
In this module, we're going to look at making scenes and objects even more realistic. We'll begin by learning how to apply textures to objects. We'll then look at creating multiple 3D objects and how to combine these using transparency and blending.
Creating a virtual environment
In this module, we'll build on the topics we've covered so far to create interactive virtual environments. We'll begin by looking at what sensors are available on Android phones and how we can use them. We'll then look at the frame buffer and the effects we can produce with it. Finally, we'll look at implementing the VR binocular view.
Create a VR app
In this final module, you will apply everything you have learned into a summative assignment by creating a VR app which uses binocular view.
This Specialization is intended for learners with basic knowledge in Android app development seeking to develop knowledge in computer graphics and virtual reality in Android. Through the 4 courses, you will learn basic computer graphics theories and practical implementations of 3D graphics, OpenGL ES, and Virtual Reality on Android which will prepare you to design and develop immersive 3D and virtual reality Android app.
