Profile

Benny Lo

Senior Lecturer

Bio

Dr. Benny Lo received his BASc in Electrical Engineering - Computer Engineering from the University of British Columbia in Canada, MSc with distinction in Electronic Engineering - Computer Vision from King's College London and PhD in Computing from Imperial College London. He is currently working as a Senior Lecturer (equivalent to an Associate Professor) at the Hamlyn Centre of Robotic Surgery/ Department of Surgery and Cancer, Institute of Global Health Innovation, Imperial College London. He is the chair of the IEEE EMB Technical Committee on Wearable Biomedical Sensors and Systems, and a Steering Committee member of the IEEE EMB Standards Committee. He is an associate editor of IEEE J-BHI, the editorial board member of International Journal of Distributed Sensor Networks (IJDSN), and an international advisory board member of Physiological Measurement – Institute of Physics Publishing. Dr Lo's research mainly focuses on body sensor networks, pervasive computing, machine learning, artificial intelligence, biomedical engineering, wearable robot, clinical translation, microelectronics, and biometrics. He has published over 200 peer-review research articles and he has received numerous awards recognising his innovative research work, such as best paper awards, Bluetooth Innovator of the Year, etc.

Courses

Introduction to Android graphics

3D Graphics in Android: Sensors and VR

Advanced App Development in Android Capstone

Android Graphics with OpenGL ES

