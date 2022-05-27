About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Advanced App Development in Android Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Android Software Development
  • Mobile App
  • Mobile Application Development
  • 3d computer graphics
  • Virtual Reality
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Advanced App Development in Android Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Imperial College London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Building your Virtual Gallery with Android Canvas Draw Functions

5 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Improving your Virtual Art Gallery with OpenGL ES

5 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Making your Virtual Art Gallery Interactive and Immersive

8 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Creating your own VR Gallery

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 128 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Advanced App Development in Android Specialization

Advanced App Development in Android

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder