This capstone project has been designed as an opportunity to practice what you have learned in the first 3 courses of this specialisation. This capstone project consists of 4 assignments. You will have to develop an immersive Android app with the use 3D graphics, sensor control and VR. For the first assignment, you will have to develop a virtual art gallery using the Android Canvas drawing functions introduced in Course 1 "Introduction to Android graphics". The second assignment entails the design and development of a virtual 3D art gallery based on OpenGL ES applying the knowledge and skills acquired in Course 2 "Android Graphics with OpenGL ES". For the third assignment you will create a virtual reality app with your 3D art gallery, using advanced techniques like introducing sensor control, animations, binocular view for VR, lighting effects and texture mapping, based on the knowledge and skills you learned in Course 3 "3D Graphics in Android: Sensors and VR". For the final submission of the capstone project we give you the avenue to combine your creativity with all the knowledge and skills you gained in Android graphics programming from the three first courses. This capstone is intended for learners with basic knowledge in Android app development seeking to develop knowledge in computer graphics and virtual reality in Android. The learners should have completed the 3 courses in this specialisation (i.e. Course 1 "Introduction to Android graphics", Course 2 "Android Graphics with OpenGL ES", and Course 3 "3D Graphics in Android: Sensors and VR") before starting this capstone project.
Imperial College London is a world top ten university with an international reputation for excellence in science, engineering, medicine and business. located in the heart of London. Imperial is a multidisciplinary space for education, research, translation and commercialisation, harnessing science and innovation to tackle global challenges.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Building your Virtual Gallery with Android Canvas Draw Functions
This module aims to provide you with an avenue to combine your creativity with knowledge in different topics ranging from concepts like transformations and animations to implementations in Android Canvas.
Improving your Virtual Art Gallery with OpenGL ES
In this module you will implement 2D & 3D graphics in Android using Open GL ES.
Making your Virtual Art Gallery Interactive and Immersive
In this module you will implement advanced Android Graphics topics like sensor control, binocular view for virtual reality and other related concepts.
Creating your own VR Gallery
In this module you will develop proficiency in advanced Android Graphics and you use your creativity to design interactive virtual reality apps.
About the Advanced App Development in Android Specialization
This Specialization is intended for learners with basic knowledge in Android app development seeking to develop knowledge in computer graphics and virtual reality in Android. Through the 4 courses, you will learn basic computer graphics theories and practical implementations of 3D graphics, OpenGL ES, and Virtual Reality on Android which will prepare you to design and develop immersive 3D and virtual reality Android app.
