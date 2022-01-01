- Interactive control
- Android App Development
- Opengl for Embedded Systems (OPENGL ES)
- 3d computer graphics
- Virtual Reality
- Android Studio
- 2d computer graphics
- Android
- Opengl++
- VR
- Sensors
- Textures
What you will learn
Create a Virtual Reality app in Android
Apply OpenGL ES to draw 3D graphical objects in Android
Develop interactive Android App using sensors and touch control
Create realistic views of 3D objects using lighting, illumination and texture mapping
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Some related experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Android graphics
This course will bring you up to speed with the fundamentals of 2D graphics and 3D graphics in Android. This course provides the ideal primer for more advanced courses and applications, for example, OpenGL, as well as Virtual Reality in Android.
Android Graphics with OpenGL ES
This course will cover the fundamentals of OpenGL and OpenGL ES in Android. This course is unique because it covers the mechanics of how OpenGL works and also more practical applications to draw 2D and 3D objects. This is an ideal primer for more complex courses on VR and AR within Android.
3D Graphics in Android: Sensors and VR
This course is an ideal introduction into creating virtual environments in Android. This course is unique as it covers a range of tools and techniques to create immersive 3D environments, giving you a rounded skill set in this growing field. By the end of this course, you will really be able to bring your VR ideas to life!
Advanced App Development in Android Capstone
This capstone project has been designed as an opportunity to practice what you have learned in the first 3 courses of this specialisation. This capstone project consists of 4 assignments. You will have to develop an immersive Android app with the use 3D graphics, sensor control and VR. For the first assignment, you will have to develop a virtual art gallery using the Android Canvas drawing functions introduced in Course 1 "Introduction to Android graphics". The second assignment entails the design and development of a virtual 3D art gallery based on OpenGL ES applying the knowledge and skills acquired in Course 2 "Android Graphics with OpenGL ES". For the third assignment you will create a virtual reality app with your 3D art gallery, using advanced techniques like introducing sensor control, animations, binocular view for VR, lighting effects and texture mapping, based on the knowledge and skills you learned in Course 3 "3D Graphics in Android: Sensors and VR". For the final submission of the capstone project we give you the avenue to combine your creativity with all the knowledge and skills you gained in Android graphics programming from the three first courses. This capstone is intended for learners with basic knowledge in Android app development seeking to develop knowledge in computer graphics and virtual reality in Android. The learners should have completed the 3 courses in this specialisation (i.e. Course 1 "Introduction to Android graphics", Course 2 "Android Graphics with OpenGL ES", and Course 3 "3D Graphics in Android: Sensors and VR") before starting this capstone project.
Offered by
Imperial College London
Imperial College London is a world top ten university with an international reputation for excellence in science, engineering, medicine and business. located in the heart of London. Imperial is a multidisciplinary space for education, research, translation and commercialisation, harnessing science and innovation to tackle global challenges.
