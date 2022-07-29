This program concludes with a Capstone project which enables you to demonstrate multiple skills from the Certificate program by solving an authentic real-world problem—creating a native Android mobile app.
None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.
Build and style a user interface (UI) using fragments and views
Use Kotlin and MVVM architecture to design an efficient and engaging app
Fetch data from an application programming interface (API) and make use of LiveData
Demonstrate clean and bug free coding while keeping an eye on optimization
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
About the Meta Android Developer Professional Certificate
Have you ever wanted to build your own mobile app? This course will teach you the top Android programming languages and frameworks. By the end, you’ll create your own Android application.
