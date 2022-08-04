Get ready to expand on your Kotlin skills to create common advanced functionality that typical Android apps need. You’ll start off with lifecycle management, which will allow you to implement an app with an Activity. You’ll also practice more advanced object-oriented features of Kotlin by declaring an object in Android and implementing companion objects. This course will also introduce you to the basics of unit testing in Android to ensure that your applications function as intended. You’ll also dive deeper into the world of functional programming.
This course is part of the Meta Android Developer Professional Certificate
Implement an Android application with an Activity.
Implement advanced object-oriented features in Android.
Use mocks and fakes to perform unit testing in Android.
Use a Lambda expression to define a function as an object. Use collection processing methods for multistep collection processing.
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
About the Meta Android Developer Professional Certificate
Have you ever wanted to build your own mobile app? This Professional Certificate will teach you the top Android programming languages and frameworks. By the end, you’ll create your own Android application.
