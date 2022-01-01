University of Minnesota
Software Testing is an investigation conducted to provide information about the quality of a software product or service. Common test techniques include the process of finding software errors or defects, and other ways of verifying that the software product is fit for customer or stakeholder use.
Software Testing is important to learn for anyone who wants to be part of a development team. It’s an essential part of the process of bringing software to market.
As mobile devices and cloud computing technologies continue to be produced, the demand for Software Testers grows accordingly. Learners can determine what kind of Software Tester they would like to be, whether they prefer to pursue roles as Functional Testers (who evaluate whether a program meets business objectives), Performance Testers (who evaluate how a program operates under extreme conditions), or Specialized Testers (who evaluate a select feature within a program). There are also myriad options for Software Testers in the technology industry, whether learners want to test security programs, image-processing programs, or a vast array of others.
Software Testing courses offered through Coursera equip learners with knowledge on the fundamental principles and processes of the field. Lessons include creating test cases and running them using an automated testing tool; writing and recognizing good test cases; describing the difference between verification and validation; being able to explain the goal of testing; learning appropriate test terminology in communication; and more.
Excellent computer skills and a background in computer science are both helpful if you want to study software testing, but there are several other technical skills that can be beneficial too. This includes familiarity with databases like Oracle and MySQL and basic knowledge of Linux. Understanding script languages like C++, JavaScript, Shell, Perl, and VBScript, as well as experience with an automation tool can also help. You can also benefit from experience with a text management tool and a defect tracking tool. Experience working as a quality assurance analyst may be beneficial to your software testing studies as well.
People with excellent computer and technical skills are best suited for a career in software testing, but you must also have passion and excitement for the job. Good analytical skills are a must. Software is complex, so you must be ready to analyze and break it up into smaller units when you test it. You must be ready and willing to spend much of your time working independently and taking ownership of your work. You must also be a good communicator, as you will spend a great deal of time relaying information to developers. Those who work in software testing tend to have good organizational skills, time management skills, and a good eye for detail. Finally, you must not be afraid to make tactful suggestions on how to improve software that has bugs and other problems.
Anyone who is passionate about computers and who doesn't mind the complexities of software code is suited to learn about software testing. With some knowledge under your belt, you can do some freelance work in the area as you continue your education. Once you're ready, you can move on to a permanent job that could take you across many industries, ranging from health care to manufacturing, or you can continue freelancing. Software testing careers offer competitive pay and are expected to expand in the future.