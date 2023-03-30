About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Beginner Level

Learners have some experience with JavaScript.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create tests with Jest

  • Test UIs with Selenium and Cucumber

  • Use testing tools like Postman and JMeter

Skills you will gain

  • Software Testing
  • JavaScript
Beginner Level

Learners have some experience with JavaScript.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Codio

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Testing Basics

3 hours to complete
2 readings
Week2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Integration Testing

3 hours to complete
2 readings
Week3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

End-to-End (E2E) Testing

3 hours to complete
2 readings

