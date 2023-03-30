Code and run software tests websites without installing anything!
This course is designed for learners who have some experience with JavaScript but a novice to software testing. The modules in this course covers the fundamentals of testing with Jest; popular testing paradigms like test-driven development, behavior-driven development, user accepting testing, etc.; and commonly used tools like JMeter, Postman, and Cucumber. To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You’ll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to slowly building features, resulting in large coding projects at the end of the course. Course Learning Objectives: Write unit tests with Jest Develop software using test-driven development Test APIs with Postman Test software with popular tools such as JMeter, Selenium, and Cucumber