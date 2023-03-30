Learner Reviews & Feedback for Software Testing for Developers by Codio
About the Course
Code and run software tests websites without installing anything!
This course is designed for learners who have some experience with JavaScript but a novice to software testing. The modules in this course covers the fundamentals of testing with Jest; popular testing paradigms like test-driven development, behavior-driven development, user accepting testing, etc.; and commonly used tools like JMeter, Postman, and Cucumber.
To allow for a truly hands-on, self-paced learning experience, this course is video-free. Assignments contain short explanations with images and runnable code examples with suggested edits to explore code examples further, building a deeper understanding by doing. You’ll benefit from instant feedback from a variety of assessment items along the way, gently progressing from quick understanding checks (multiple choice, fill in the blank, and un-scrambling code blocks) to slowly building features, resulting in large coding projects at the end of the course.
Course Learning Objectives:
Write unit tests with Jest
Develop software using test-driven development
Test APIs with Postman
Test software with popular tools such as JMeter, Selenium, and Cucumber...