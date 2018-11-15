About this Course

Learner Career Outcomes

10%

started a new career after completing these courses

23%

got a tangible career benefit from this course

13%

got a pay increase or promotion
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Basics of agile methodologies (scrumand and kanban)

  • How to create and manage agile boards in Jira Software Cloud

  • How to apply agile practices in Jira Software Cloud

Skills you will gain

  • Project Management
  • Agile Management
  • work management
  • Scrum (Software Development)

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Atlassian

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content Rating: 98% (11,444 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

AGILE OVERVIEW I

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 79 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Agile Overview II

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 72 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Configure Jira I

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 50 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Configure Jira II

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 49 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

