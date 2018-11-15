This course discusses common foundational principles and practices used by agile methodologies, providing you with a flexible set of tools to use in your role (e.g. product owner, scrum master, project manager, team member) on an agile team. Learn agile and lean principles, including kanban and scrum, and use Jira Software Cloud as the tool to apply hands-on exercises in these topics. The course includes instruction on company-managed and team-managed Jira projects.
Basics of agile methodologies (scrumand and kanban)
How to create and manage agile boards in Jira Software Cloud
How to apply agile practices in Jira Software Cloud
- Project Management
- Agile Management
- work management
- Scrum (Software Development)
Atlassian
We believe all teams have potential to do amazing things. From space travel and DNA sequencing, to video games and nonprofits, our mission is to unleash the potential in every team and help advance humanity through the power of software.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
AGILE OVERVIEW I
This module provides an overview of the agile mindset. It introduces Atlassian Jira as a tool used to implement agile principles for team project work. Students use a free Jira Software Cloud site to go through the hands-on exercises in this course. We cover the importance of visualizing work, and provide an overview of the kanban agile method. Students will create a custom kanban board.
Agile Overview II
This module start with an overview of scrum, including scrum concepts such as increments, sprints, sprint goals, backlogs, estimation, velocity, common scrum reports, roles and events. You will then execute a sprint using Jira. The rest of the module focuses more on the "why" of agile, and provided a foundational understanding of lean and agile principles. The Toyota Production System is discussed, as this could be considered as the foundation of lean thinking. The Agile Manifesto is also discussed in quite some detail.
Configure Jira I
This module focuses on configuring Jira to match your agile process. This is a more hands-on module than the previous module. Every team has a unique, continuously evolving agile process. Their tools need to be able to adapt to these changes. We will start by discussing searching, then discuss Jira Query Language (JQL). A solid understanding of JQL helps with the rest of the course and in your continuing use of Jira after the course. We will discuss creating filters, custom issue types and configuring issues to show the information that your team cares about.
Configure Jira II
In this module, we continue configuring Jira in order to be able to match the tool to our team's custom agile process. We will discuss and create epics, which are large issues that may contain other issues. We will discuss and create versions, which are a set of issues that usually make up a product update. We discuss users and permissions. Since you are the administrator of the free Jira Software Cloud site that you use for this course, you should know how to invite users to your site and configure permissions so that the right access is granted to users. We end the course with a final project. You will be asked to configure Jira to keep up with your team's continuous changes to their agile process.
