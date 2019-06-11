BB
Apr 14, 2019
The Course is good and well structured. It has really strengthened my understanding about the use of Jira, I will recommend this course to anyone who is interested in knowing more about Agile and Jira
PL
May 23, 2021
Indeed a great course which explains the agile methodology concepts from theory to practical implementation with JIRA. And it will definitely help learners if they are using JIRA in the organization.
By Ryan R•
Jun 11, 2019
I feel like this was one part Agile Scrum history/overview and two parts JIRA software walkthrough. I would have liked to see the hands on labs be more interactive instead of just a step by step guide. I also would have preferred the lions share of the content to be focused around a deep-dive on Agile rather than the software-specific material. I've been using JIRA for a few years now, so this was pretty much review for me. I still picked up a few useful tidbits here and there, however. The biggest take-aways for me: Search Keywords (AND, OR, NOT), Advanced Searching Functions (for filters) and the "Asking Why? Five Times" convention to help determine root problems in Agile.
By Hamza T•
Jul 22, 2020
I found this course very comprehensive. Beginners can learn foundation knowledge and concepts of Agile along-with Jira . Above all labs are well-designed and give learners hand-on experience of Jira
By Tovah T M•
May 20, 2020
The course is very detailed with easy to follow worksheets and lab instructions. It's well presented and structured. I enjoyed studying the course and looking forward to apply the skills in my role.
By Rachel L•
Jun 10, 2019
The visuals were helpful in understanding how to use Atlassian Jira, and the instructor knows the program well. However, it was very dry and hard to follow. Without a real-life project, it makes it difficult to imagine how the agile approach will work. The practices were helpful in getting more comfortable using Jira, but again it is not at all the same as doing something more authentic. I really liked the history of lean principles and agile on the whole. That was the most interesting part.
By Joydip C•
Apr 5, 2019
Verbal presentation dry. Visual presentation decent. Labs boring.
By Sven V N•
Jan 22, 2020
The title of the course is wrong - it should be: how to endlessly configure Jira. Jira looks to me like an epic issue now :-) ... and a waste. Preventing waste is the major item in lean environments. This Jira is from my point of view is an over engineered piece of software, and contradicts the principles of agile (keep it simple). So this course all in all is misleading. I am happy that I didn't spend 45 Dollars to get a certificate - what for? That I was able to configure a software? No way! wtf ...
By Muhammad S•
Aug 11, 2020
this was an excellent course in terms of the technical aspects of Jira software, being an entry level product owner i have learned different methods and techniques for handling complex software development processes.
By Sandeep M•
Nov 29, 2018
Good quick start course which gives an decent overview of Atlassian Jira
By BEATRICE•
Apr 14, 2019
By Roberto Z•
Nov 25, 2019
An intro to Agile and an overview of Jira.
Great course to better understand and use the Jira product.
Exercises are a bit shallow, hello world level, with no background story.
By AB•
Feb 11, 2020
Great content, boring stiff way of delivering it.
By Pietro R•
Oct 27, 2020
Interesting entry-level alternative to the expensive Atlassian certification. I'm sorry to say that the tone of voice in this course is so monotonous that it's hard to stay focused. The course leader seems to often just read the slides. The rhythm of the delivery is a killer and too much time is spent on self-explanatory points. I would advise the course creator to see the "death by PowerPoint" presentation, and use more striking images, make more practical examples showing pictures of ---> actual projects <--- and the best practice on how to manage Jira. Nevertheless, I'm very happy to have taken this course and I'll consider to buy the badge.
By Eric C•
Mar 3, 2019
This is a very helpful course about learning how to use Jira and also covers some basics of Agile project management and Scrum in one package. And better yet, the instructor is from Atlassian.
By Thanh-Quy N•
Jul 24, 2019
The content of the course is a global walkthrough of the huge Jira software, but lacks basics on Agile methodology, and would gain greatly from using software live using instead of just slides.
The course is pretty good nonetheless.
By Viktor B•
Apr 20, 2019
Steve's voice takes some getting used to, because he's just like me, and happens to speak on video with very little intoning. BUT he articulates perfectly, emphasizes terms when needed, reiterates just enough and at the right time to reinforce your learning without being repetitive, and the whole course is very well structured. This is my third online course but this has certainly been the best so far. Well done mate, already enrolled in the Atlassian Git course, mostly because of my experience with this one. Hope to see more of your courses in the future!
By Jose E V•
Jul 29, 2019
Great course! the hands on laboratories were very helpful and practical in the understanding on how Jira works and it's use, the explanations of the topics on the videos were very clear and straight forward, thank you Coursera and Atlassian for this amazing course!
By Nádia C A d P•
Mar 27, 2021
Really good course, very practical and useful. I had already worked with Jira as a project manager but I still learn a lot with this course . Strongly recommend especially for new project managers
By Don W•
Nov 16, 2018
Nice course. It
Nice course. It is well presented and easy to follow. The videos and labs are at the right level for the audience. Instructor does a nice job of responding to questions timely.
By vashim s•
Feb 29, 2020
Nice product.
By Pierre B•
Nov 5, 2018
Interesting course that feels like a very general tuto to get started with Jira
By Takayuki K•
Sep 16, 2018
This is useful tutorial and gives us useful information.
By Rajiim A M•
Jan 26, 2019
Awesome course for beginners ....
By Sharon S•
May 10, 2020
I really enjoyed this course. It was thorough and served as a great introduction to the ins and outs of Jira, as well as Atlassian. The hands-on labs were exactly what I needed to sure up my confidence. Thank you.
By Benjamin N•
Aug 16, 2021
This is a well set out introduction to both Jira software and Agile, Scrum and Kanban. Highly recommeded. In praticular the practical labs are helpful and flow well. Great learning opportunity here.
By Prasad N•
Oct 12, 2019
First 2 chapters were OK. Course should consider non-SW development as well like ITO, Cloud services.