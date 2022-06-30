About this Course

5,243 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Applied Software Engineering Fundamentals Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic computer literacy 

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe software engineering, approaches to software development, and software development tools and technologies.

  • Evaluate different types of programming languages and synthesize basic programming constructs. 

  • Outline approaches to application and deployment architectures. 

  • Summarize the skills required in software engineering and describe the career options it provides.

Skills you will gain

  • Basic programming concepts
  • Careers in software engineering
  • Programming languages and frameworks
  • The Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
  • Software Architecture
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Applied Software Engineering Fundamentals Specialization
Beginner Level

Basic computer literacy 

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM Skills Network

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

SDLC - The Software Development Lifecyle

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 69 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Software Development

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Basics of Programming

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 49 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Software Architecture, Design, and Patterns

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 48 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the Applied Software Engineering Fundamentals Specialization

Applied Software Engineering Fundamentals

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder