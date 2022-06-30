Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Software Engineering by IBM Skills Network
About the Course
If you are curious to learn more about the field of software engineering, this course is for you. No prior knowledge or qualification in programming or software development is necessary. Software Engineers are in great demand and now is a great time to learn more about this exciting career path.
The field of software engineering is growing at an estimated rate of 22% according to the US Bureau of Labor and Statistics. In addition to aspiring software engineers, this course can also help others in related careers such as Product and Project Managers, IT Managers, Information Developers and others who communicate and interact with software engineers.
This course teaches you about the power of the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) and software development methodologies like Agile. Explore fundamental programming principles and foundations of design, architecture, and deployment. Investigate skills a software engineer needs and identify job opportunities with hands-on projects. You will also learn about programming basics and software development tools and stacks.
Also, throughout this course, you’ll hear from expert and novice software engineers to get a feel for what the job is like from their perspective. After completing this introductory course you will be conversant in the tools, technologies, terminology, processes, and practices in software engineering....