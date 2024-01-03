Prepare for a career in the high-growth field of full-stack development. In this program, you’ll learn skills like React, JavaScript, and Node to get job-ready in less than 6 months, with no prior experience needed to get started..
A full-stack JavaScript developer is responsible for both the front-end (client-side) and back-end (server side) development of web applications.
In this program, you’ll learn to build, deploy, test, run, and manage cloud-native full-stack applications. Technologies covered include HTML, CSS, GitHub, JavaScript, Node.js, Express, React, DevOps, Containers, Docker, Kubernetes, NoSQL databases, Microservices, Serverless computing, and more.
You’ll also develop several applications using front-end and back-end technologies and deploy them using cloud-native methodologies. In the final course, you learn inside tips and steps to perform effectively at interviews and unlock exclusive access to career support resources to help you in your job search.
Upon completing the full program, you will have a portfolio of projects that will not only boost your confidence but also prepare you to excel in interviews. Additionally, you will be awarded a Professional Certificate and a badge from IBM, serving as tangible proof of your skills and proficiency to potential employers.
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the professional certificate, you have ample opportunities to apply skills learned through labs and projects. Projects include:
Developing a personal portfolio website to showcase your HTML, CSS, and JavaScript skills
Creating and sharing open-source projects on GitHub
Crafting a travel recommendation website using JavaScript APIs that align with your users’ preferences
Designing and coding the front-end of a budget allocation application using React
Writing a server-side application that stores, retrieves, and manages book ratings and reviews with Node.js and Express framework
Building and deploying a multitier guestbook with rolling updates using Openshift image streams
Developing a front-end React application and integrating its API endpoints with a back-end service that uses MongoDB
Preparing your full-stack developer resume and portfolio