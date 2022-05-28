This Capstone course is aimed at learners who have experience of working in a startup and want to scale up their business and want to bring together what they have learned in the three previous courses on scaling up a startup (Scale Up Your Startup, Scaling Product and Processes, and Building Culture in a Scaleup).
About this Course
While no previous knowledge of the topic is required, it is helpful for learners to have experience working in a startup or a scaleup environment.
While no previous knowledge of the topic is required, it is helpful for learners to have experience working in a startup or a scaleup environment.
Offered by
IE Business School
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Scaleup Specialization Capstone Project
In this capstone project, you will apply the knowledge from the courses Scaleup Your Startup, Scaling Product and Processes, and Building Culture in a Scaleup by creating a magazine article on a company of your choice.
About the Scale Up Your Startup Specialization
This specialization is intended for anyone who owns a startup or who has an interest in learning how to scale up their business exponentially. By the end of the specialization, learners will be able to:
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.