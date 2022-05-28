About this Course

1,564 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Scale Up Your Startup Specialization
Intermediate Level

Experience working in a startup or scaleup company is extremely useful, but not necessary.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Business Strategy
  • Leadership And Management
  • Business Process
  • Entrepreneurship
  • Strategic Management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Scale Up Your Startup Specialization
Intermediate Level

Experience working in a startup or scaleup company is extremely useful, but not necessary.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

IE Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Product Market Fit

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Growth

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Sales & Marketing

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Scaling Up Operations

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 55 min), 13 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Scale Up Your Startup Specialization

Scale Up Your Startup

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder