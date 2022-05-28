Fine-tune your product and processes before you begin to scale up your startup! Take the guesswork out of product-market fit and sales and marketing for your scaleup with this course and discover what sets your product apart and how to capitalize on what your company has to offer as you scale up your startup.
About this Course
Experience working in a startup or scaleup company is extremely useful, but not necessary.
Skills you will gain
- Business Strategy
- Leadership And Management
- Business Process
- Entrepreneurship
- Strategic Management
Offered by
IE Business School
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Product Market Fit
Product market fit is everything that happens before you start to scale. It is impossible to make progress without a thorough understanding of what it is and how you know that you have it - this module will help you gain an understanding of what this actually is and how to begin to formulate product market fit.
Growth
In this module, we´ll look at growth from a scaleup perspective. While growth is usually described as an outcome rather than as a process, looking at growth as a process (and studying what has worked in the past) can offer important insights on what might work in the future.
Sales & Marketing
The relationship between sales and marketing changes as you move from startup to scaleup. In this module, you´ll learn about how to adjust your pricing strategy as you scale and how to position the (new and shifting) roles of sales and marketing teams to continue to identify and meet the needs of a growing customer base.
Scaling Up Operations
In this module, you´ll learn about how to optimize what your scaleup is doing right in order to continue growing - without toppling over!
About the Scale Up Your Startup Specialization
This specialization is intended for anyone who owns a startup or who has an interest in learning how to scale up their business exponentially. By the end of the specialization, learners will be able to:
