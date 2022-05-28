If you want to find out how to begin to scale up a company, this course is for you! This course will guide you through all the key questions you need to ask yourself to prepare to scale up a startup, provide you with the necessary frameworks to begin the scaleup process, and offer insights from real, successful companies who have been in your shoes before and have made the transition.
About this Course
Experience working in a startup or scaleup company is extremely useful, but not necessary.
Skills you will gain
- Business Strategy
- Leadership And Management
- Problem Solving
- Entrepreneurship
- Strategic Management
Experience working in a startup or scaleup company is extremely useful, but not necessary.
Offered by
IE Business School
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Scaling a Startup
In this module, we will take a high-level look at the place of scaling and scaleups within entrepreneurship and innovation and begin to formulate how scaleups and startups differ.
What is a Scaleup?
What makes a scaleup different than a startup? What questions should you be asking yourself before you start to scale up? And does startup type determine scaleup strategy? These are a few of the key questions we will address in this module.
Scaling Fast vs. Scaling Slow: The Role of Risk
Is scaling a sprint or a marathon? That depends on your view on risk, your industry insight, and how weatherproof your company can be - all of which we will cover in this module.
Exponential Growth
We hear a lot about exponentiality, but what does it actually mean? In this module, we will establish the key differences between growth (which is linear) and scaling (which is exponential), looking at examples from successful companies to further illustrate this difference as we prepare to scale up.
About the Scale Up Your Startup Specialization
This specialization is intended for anyone who owns a startup or who has an interest in learning how to scale up their business exponentially. By the end of the specialization, learners will be able to:
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.