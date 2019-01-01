Professor Joe Haslam is the Executive Director of the Owners Scaleup Program at IE Business School in Spain. This is a program specially designed for small and medium sized companies that want to develop an exponential business model in order to scale. He is also the Academic Director of the Global Scaleup Program, a joint course offered by IE with the American University of Beirut. In the International MBA, he teaches an award winning elective called "Scaling Up Your Startup" and in the IE Master in Management he teaches a similar elective called “Scaleup Yourself!”. In addition, he teaches a number of online programs for IE Executive Education. These include “Scaleup Fundamentals” for the Global Online and the Executive MBA Programs as well as in the IE Brown EMBA, a joint MBA that IE runs with Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. In 1998, Prof Haslam was on the founding Team of Marrakech, a Dublin based e-procurement company that raised over $75m in Venture Capital and scaled to over 250 people. He was the co-founder and Chairman of Hot Hotels, the first company from Spain to be accelerated by the Techstars program in the USA (Boston, Summer 2015). Joe has an M.Sc. from University College Cork and an MBA from IE Business School. He was born in Ireland but has lived in Madrid for the past 17 years.