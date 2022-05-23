Company culture changes in the shift from startup to scaleup – and as the company moves and incorporates different people profiles and roles, culture becomes increasingly vital in ensuring that everyone understand the company´s mission, values, strategy, and objectives.
About this Course
Experience working in a startup or scaleup is useful, but not required, for this course.
IE Business School
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Culture
Culture scales - people don´t. If you want people to behave the same way when the founder is in the room as when they are not, then you have to get the culture piece exactly right. In this module, we discuss the concept of culture from a scaleup perspective to understand its importance, and we begin to establish key practices for building and promoting company culture through periods of growth and transformation.
Diversity
Diversity encompasses different backgrounds - nationality, age, gender - but it also includes bringing in people with different experiences and strengths. In this module, you´ll gather insights from succcesful companies who have built diversity into their culture and learn how you can build and foster diversity across global and international teams.
Corporate Governance
There´s no getting around it: as you begin to scale up, you need to have strong corporate governance. In this module, you´ll learn about advisory boards and other structures you need to ensure that you cover your bases in terms of compliance and general requirements.
Teams
About the Scale Up Your Startup Specialization
This specialization is intended for anyone who owns a startup or who has an interest in learning how to scale up their business exponentially. By the end of the specialization, learners will be able to:
