Scale Up Your Startup Specialization
Scale Up Your Startup - Product, Processes, People. Learn the main points of a growth mindset and apply these as you scale up the products, processes, and people components of your business.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In the Scaleup Specialization projects in each course, learners will focus on how a scaleup in their area or region of the world has addressed the scaleup challenges discussed in each course. Students who complete the Capstone will also research and write an industry piece, in the style of a longform magazine article, on one company in particular and their journey through the scaleup process.
At least two years of business experience, with experience of working in (or owning) a startup useful but not required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Why Scale a Startup?
If you want to find out how to begin to scale up a company, this course is for you! This course will guide you through all the key questions you need to ask yourself to prepare to scale up a startup, provide you with the necessary frameworks to begin the scaleup process, and offer insights from real, successful companies who have been in your shoes before and have made the transition.
Scaling Product and Processes
Fine-tune your product and processes before you begin to scale up your startup! Take the guesswork out of product-market fit and sales and marketing for your scaleup with this course and discover what sets your product apart and how to capitalize on what your company has to offer as you scale up your startup.
Building Culture in a Scale Up
Company culture changes in the shift from startup to scaleup – and as the company moves and incorporates different people profiles and roles, culture becomes increasingly vital in ensuring that everyone understand the company´s mission, values, strategy, and objectives.
Scale Up Specialization Capstone
This Capstone course is aimed at learners who have experience of working in a startup and want to scale up their business and want to bring together what they have learned in the three previous courses on scaling up a startup (Scale Up Your Startup, Scaling Product and Processes, and Building Culture in a Scaleup).
IE Business School
IE Business School is an internationally recognized business school where the leaders of tomorrow shape their ideas and learn to become global citizens. For over 40 years, IE Business School has promoted innovation and change in organizations, equipping managers with an entrepreneurial mindset that generates employment, wealth, and social well-being.
