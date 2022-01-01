About this Specialization

This specialization is intended for anyone who owns a startup or who has an interest in learning how to scale up their business exponentially. By the end of the specialization, learners will be able to: Describe the key elements of a scaleup mindset Determine how ready they are to scale up their business Understand key best practices in scaleup, gained from industry insights and applicable to their own businesses Learn how to scale up a product successfully by addressing the key concerns of product development at the scaleup stage Evaluate and suggest process improvement for a growing company Discuss key considerations in team and personnel growth (including fit, team creation, diversity, and personal productivity and wellness during stressful times) This specialization features advice and best practices from scaleup expert Professor Joe Haslam, who provides the necessary framework to understand what scaling is all about and who adds to his own experiences and teaching a wide and carefully selected range of resources and industry examples to help guide learners through industry best practices and advice.
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

Why Scale a Startup?

Scaling Product and Processes

Building Culture in a Scale Up

Scale Up Specialization Capstone

