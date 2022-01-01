University of Virginia
Skills you'll gain: Agile Management, Agile Software Development, Analytics, Business Analysis, Business Process Management, Continuous Delivery, Customer Analysis, Data Analysis, Data Management, Decision Making, Design and Product, DevOps, Entrepreneurship, Human Computer Interaction, Leadership and Management, Operations Management, Persona Research, Problem Solving, Product Management, Project Management, Research and Design, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics, User Experience, User Research
4.7
(8k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Agile Management, Agile Software Development, Application Development, Budget Management, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Culture, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Human Resources, Influencing, Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Operations Management, Operations Research, Organizational Development, Planning, Probability & Statistics, Procurement, Product Design, Project, Project Management, Project Plan, Public Relations, Research and Design, Risk, Risk Management, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Testing, Storytelling, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics, User Experience, Vendor Management
4.8
(41.9k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Advancing Women in Tech
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Communication, Customer Analysis, Customer Relationship Management, Customer Success, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Leadership and Management, Market Research, Marketing, Problem Solving, Product Design, Product Management, Product Marketing, Research and Design, SQL, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Technical Product Management
4.5
(490 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Alberta
Skills you'll gain: Agile Software Development, Application Development, Communication, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Estimation, Finance, Leadership and Management, Operations Management, Probability & Statistics, Process, Product Design, Product Management, Project Management, Risk Management, Software, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Testing, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, User Story
4.7
(10.5k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Maryland, College Park
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Advertising, Benefits, Collaboration, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Decision Making, Design and Product, Entrepreneurial Finance, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Human Computer Interaction, Human Resources, Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Market Research, Marketing, Network Architecture, Operations Management, Planning, Problem Solving, Product Design, Product Development, Product Management, Product Marketing, Product Strategy, Professional Development, Project Management, Research and Design, Sales, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, Theoretical Computer Science, User Experience, User Research
4.5
(165 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Artificial Neural Networks, Communication, Computer Networking, Computer Vision, Data Management, Data Structures, Database Administration, Databases, Design and Product, Econometrics, Entrepreneurship, General Statistics, Journalism, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Machine Learning Software, Natural Language Processing, Network Security, Operating Systems, Probability & Statistics, Product Management, Project Management, Security Engineering, Strategy and Operations, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(75 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Brand Management, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Computer Programming, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Experience, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Problem Solving, Programming Principles, Research and Design, Sales, Social Media, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, User Experience, User Experience Design, User Research, Visual Design, Web, Web Design, Web Development, Website Wireframe
4.8
(33.2k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
University of Maryland, College Park
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Strategy, Market Research, Marketing, Strategy and Operations, Advertising, Communication, Research and Design, Design and Product, Product Marketing, Product Strategy, Sales, Entrepreneurship, Product Management
4.6
(89 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Virginia
Skills you'll gain: Business Process Management, Leadership and Management, Research and Design, Data Analysis, Product Management, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Problem Solving, Strategy and Operations
4.7
(4.3k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Brand Management, Business Process Management, Design and Product, Digital Marketing, Entrepreneurial Finance, Entrepreneurship, Forecasting, General Accounting, Innovation, Leadership and Management, Market Analysis, Market Research, Marketing, Probability & Statistics, Product Management, Product Marketing, Research and Design, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.8
(5k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Advancing Women in Tech
Skills you'll gain: Technical Product Management, Finance, Strategy and Operations, Market Research, Marketing, Customer Relationship Management, Communication, Entrepreneurship, Design and Product, Research and Design, Product Management, Customer Success, Leadership and Management, Sales
4.6
(429 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Product management encompasses the processes used to develop, market, and sell a product. Like project planning in other fields, the effective use of these techniques is important to ensuring that products are delivered on time and within their budget. However, product management is being transformed by the ability to access unprecedented amounts of marketing and consumer data, as well as the emergence of the market for digital products like apps which have a much more complex product lifecycle.
Thus, expertise in modern product management methods is critically important. Whether you’re developing physical or software products, a familiarity with digital marketing analytics, user testing, and other customer research techniques provide invaluable insights on product/market fit to guide the development and marketing process. In industries like tech that prize innovation and speed, new frameworks like design thinking, Agile, and Scrum are popular ways to structure product development teams and processes to rapidly ideate, iterate, and bring new digital products to market.
Regardless of the product you’re developing and your preferred methodology, the work of a product manager is still fundamentally about managing teams and ensuring they work together effectively. So, while modern product management techniques are increasingly important for meeting the needs of today’s marketplace, interpersonal “soft skills” will always be essential tools for professionals in this field.
Skilled product managers are essential to the success of any company creating new products to sell, including any type of physical product ranging from new toys to manufacturing equipment to consumer electronics. While every physical product category has its own specific production and marketing requirements, there are also many shared similarities for product management processes that can allow professionals in this field to pursue careers across different industries.
In contrast, product managers need more specialized expertise to work in tech, where a familiarity with specific software development and product management methodologies is a prerequisite for many companies. Product managers are also greatly elevated in importance in tech, to the point where McKinsey has called them “mini-CEOs” - and noted an emerging trend of product management “emerging as a new training ground for future tech CEOs.”
Yes, Coursera has a wide range of courses available in business as well as computer science topics - including product management, which often sits at the intersection of these two fields. You can learn about traditional product management techniques as well as specialized digital product methodologies from top-ranked institutions like the University of Virginia, HEC Paris, and the University of Alberta, or leading companies like Atlassian.
Learning online also lets you to pursue your product management education on a flexible schedule, allowing you to build valuable new skills while continuing to work at your current job - or working on your latest entrepreneurial venture.
Before you start to learn product management, it’s helpful to have a background or experience in strategic thinking, communication, research, technology, project management, presentation, and financial or analytical practices. Getting good at these skills will help you if you choose to work in this field. Working in product management generally means you are seeking ways to improve your product, whether it’s a software product or a box of cereal. Using your leadership skills, you could show a strategic vision that’s positive for your company’s product. Your skills in strategy, marketing, sales, engineering, and administrative work could also be beneficial to learning and working in product management.
The kinds of people who are best suited for roles in product management are professionals who have a strategic or analytical background, can communicate ideas well, have knowledge of the product technology, and are able to persuade investors or executives on the merit of the product’s benefits. Working as a software developer, product associate, or junior marketing exec could possibly lead to moving into an eventual product management role. This person would also have to be qualified for the role. That would mean that the person should show capabilities in strategy, planning, and leadership, while also having the right temperament and qualifications for the role.
If you're a person who loves to strategize and plan how a product works, understand what its benefits are, and show how it can potentially improve one’s life, you may be a good fit for a role in product management. It takes a special personality to meet those requirements. If you can speak with knowledge and enthusiasm about a product to tech developers, salespeople, and senior executives, your personality may be right for this type of job. Being a product manager is currently a high-demand job, as many companies need people like this who can work equally with a variety of teams.