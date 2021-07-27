Product management is one of the fastest growing and most lucrative jobs available today. Companies have awoken to the desperate need for product managers to create products that customers love, that integrate design, functionality, and business solutions. In our course, we define the fundamentals of product management and why this role is so coveted as a launch pad for future CEOs and startup founders.
No prior experience required.
Discover the roles and responsibilities of the product manager.
Understand how innovative product teams are organized and managed.
Explore marketing challenges, common marketing mistakes, knowing your customer, and rethinking the 4P's of marketing.
Examine how to develop customers, solve customer problems, segment markets, and expand your market.
- Customer Development
- Product Development
- Marketing
- Product Management
- Leadership
University of Maryland, College Park
The University of Maryland is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 37,000 students, 9,000 faculty and staff, and 250 academic programs. Its faculty includes three Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners, 47 members of the national academies and scores of Fulbright scholars. The institution has a $1.8 billion operating budget, secures $500 million annually in external research funding and recently completed a $1 billion fundraising campaign.
Introduction to Product Management Essentials
Get acquainted with the learning experience and course format, meet the faculty, and connect with classmates from across the globe.
Roles and Responsibilities of the Product Manager
Managing Innovative Product Teams
Market Development and Commercialization
good course to learn basic terminologies and methodologies used in product management
Thorough and great insights in product manager's role...
Exceptional!! it compacts two years of mgt in a single course. So grateful for this experience!
Thanks so much for the privilege to be a part this program, and also for the scholarship granted unto me. I would definitely recommend this course to someone out there.
This Specialization is designed for aspiring and active product leaders seeking to pursue careers in product management, product design, and related roles. Through five practical courses, you will learn the fundamentals for designing and managing products. Upon completion, you will have created your own personal toolbox of knowledge and techniques for approaching and solving real-world problems that product leaders face.
