About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Product Ideation, Design, and Management Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience required.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Discover the roles and responsibilities of the product manager.

  • Understand how innovative product teams are organized and managed.

  • Explore marketing challenges, common marketing mistakes, knowing your customer, and rethinking the 4P's of marketing.

  • Examine how to develop customers, solve customer problems, segment markets, and expand your market.

Skills you will gain

  • Customer Development
  • Product Development
  • Marketing
  • Product Management
  • Leadership
University of Maryland, College Park

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

28 minutes to complete

Introduction to Product Management Essentials

28 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 5 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Roles and Responsibilities of the Product Manager

1 hour to complete
11 videos (Total 26 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Managing Innovative Product Teams

2 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 63 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Market Development and Commercialization

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 74 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

