Product Ideation, Design, and Management Specialization
Learn to discover, design, and deliver products that customers love.
What you will learn
Identify product ideas by developing your entrepreneurial thinking, exploring competitive analysis and industry analysis, and understanding the keys to value innovation.
Understand the keys to successfully navigating the roles and responsibilities of being a product leader to champion change with internal and external collaborators and influencers.
Learn how to truly know your target customer, your customer’s underserved needs, your value proposition, your product feature set, and your user experience, then integrate this knowledge into product and market requirements and positioning plans.
Translate product ideas into reality by creating prototypes and minimum viable products (MVPs), as well as the financial strategies to fund their development and delivery
Learners will create a comprehensive set of designs and strategies for a new product or service, or an improvement on an existing product or service. This includes an opportunity assessment, a product-market fit analysis, a prototype, and a funding plan for their innovation.
No prior experience required.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Developing Innovative Ideas for Product Leaders
For product leaders, creating new new products and improving existing products are imperatives for success. Maturing technologies and aging product portfolios are requiring companies to discover, develop, and deliver products that customers love. This course is focused on the first step of this journey, identifying and evaluating new product opportunities.
Product Management Essentials
Product management is one of the fastest growing and most lucrative jobs available today. Companies have awoken to the desperate need for product managers to create products that customers love, that integrate design, functionality, and business solutions. In our course, we define the fundamentals of product management and why this role is so coveted as a launch pad for future CEOs and startup founders.
Establishing Product-Market Fit
Entrepreneur and investor Marc Andreessen coined the term product-market fit in 2007 when he said, “Product-market fit means being in a good market with a product that can satisfy that market.” While there are ample articles that mention the term, detailed guidance on how to actually achieve product-market fit is scarce.
Creative Design, Prototyping, and Testing
Designing the customer and user experience is essential to creating great products today. Gone is the old paradigm of “form follows function” model of design. The process must be iterative and follow the best product design and development processes. While designing a great user experience can be a lengthy and expensive process, there are approaches to doing it faster and smarter, without compromising results.
University of Maryland, College Park
The University of Maryland is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 37,000 students, 9,000 faculty and staff, and 250 academic programs. Its faculty includes three Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners, 47 members of the national academies and scores of Fulbright scholars. The institution has a $1.8 billion operating budget, secures $500 million annually in external research funding and recently completed a $1 billion fundraising campaign.
