Dr. James V. Green leads the education activities of the Maryland Technology Enterprise Institute. He is responsible for designing and teaching undergraduate and graduate courses, leading seed funding programs, and managing residential entrepreneurship programs for students. He directs the Master of Professional Studies in Technology Entrepreneurship and Master of Professional Studies in Product Management. In 2020, he was awarded the Dean's Outstanding Performance Award in Teaching for Professional Track Faculty. In 2011, he earned first prize in the 3E Learning Innovative Entrepreneurship Education Competition presented at the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) annual conference to recognize college educators who have created new and challenging learning activities that actively involve students in the entrepreneurial experience. Dr. Green's research interests include entrepreneurship education and the psychology of entrepreneurship. He is a national presenter on entrepreneurship education with refereed papers and presentations at conferences for the Academy of Management (AOM), the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE), the American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE), and the National Collegiate Inventors and Innovators Alliance (NCIIA). Dr. Green serves as the Editor for the ASEE Entrepreneurship Division and as an evaluator for annual conference submissions. Prior to the University of Maryland, Dr. Green held founder, executive, and operational roles with multiple startups to include WaveCrest Laboratories, an innovator in next-generation electric and hybrid-electric propulsion and drive systems (acquired by Magna International, NYSE: MGA); Cyveillance, a software startup and world leader in cyber intelligence and intelligence-led security (acquired by QinetiQ, LSE: QQ.L); and Netmentors, an online mentoring and tutoring platform for K-12 students. Dr. Green earned a Doctor of Management and an MS in Technology Management from the University of Maryland University College, an MBA from the University of Michigan, and a BS in Industrial Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.