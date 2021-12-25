With tens of thousands of jobs in technology sales available, this is a rapidly emerging opportunity that needs sharp people to make critical connections between technical solutions and technical buyers, company owners, and decision-makers. The rapid growth in artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing, cyber security, Internet of Things, and more requires effective sales professionals to help bring these products and services to market.
Explore career opportunities in emerging technologies such as cloud computing and cyber security.
Understand how to consult, present, and solve problems with new technology for success in selling.
Develop your knowledge of how to sell to private companies, public companies, and local, state, and federal governments.
Learn a proven four-step methodology for success as a technology sales professionals.
- Sales Development
- Sales Management
- Sales Strategy
- Sales
- Sales Presentation
University of Maryland, College Park
Introduction to the Fundamentals of Technology Sales
Get acquainted with the learning experience and course format, meet the faculty, and connect with classmates from across the globe.
The Role of Technology in Technology Sales
Understand how emerging technologies are creating opportunities for sales professionals, and build your knowledge of cloud computing and cyber security.
The Four-Step Sales Process
Examine the critical steps of the sales process, and learn how to prospect, assess customer needs, and propose a solution to these needs.
Closing the Sale
Explore the final stages of selling with an emphasis on sales pipeline management, closing deals, and sales goal planning and forecasting.
As a sales person myself I highly recommend this course to all interested in this field.
