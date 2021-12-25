About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prior experience required.

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explore career opportunities in emerging technologies such as cloud computing and cyber security.

  • Understand how to consult, present, and solve problems with new technology for success in selling.

  • Develop your knowledge of how to sell to private companies, public companies, and local, state, and federal governments.

  • Learn a proven four-step methodology for success as a technology sales professionals.

Skills you will gain

  • Sales Development
  • Sales Management
  • Sales Strategy
  • Sales
  • Sales Presentation
Instructor

Offered by

University of Maryland, College Park

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

26 minutes to complete

Introduction to the Fundamentals of Technology Sales

26 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Role of Technology in Technology Sales

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 77 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

The Four-Step Sales Process

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 53 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Closing the Sale

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 43 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

