Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fundamentals of Technology Sales by University of Maryland, College Park
4.8
stars
16 ratings
•
3 reviews
About the Course
With tens of thousands of jobs in technology sales available, this is a rapidly emerging opportunity that needs sharp people to make critical connections between technical solutions and technical buyers, company owners, and decision-makers. The rapid growth in artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing, cyber security, Internet of Things, and more requires effective sales professionals to help bring these products and services to market.
Imagine helping transform an industry of business customers from traditional computers and large on-premise storage rooms littered with vulnerabilities and cyber threats to technologically advanced, low-cost, scalable technology and proven secure environments. With expert-led training and practice in this course, you’ll have the opportunity to confidently drive revenue for your employer and your customers....
By Yuriy K
•
Dec 26, 2021
As a sales person myself I highly recommend this course to all interested in this field.
By ALI A
•
May 15, 2022
The course is full of useful insights, especially Mr. Bob. Thank you Coursera for the wonderful instrucotrs. I would definitetly recommend this course for those who are planning to hone their theoritical knowledge of the sales processes.