Google is a massive technology company based in California that began as a search engine to help early internet users find websites on the internet. Today, Google runs the most popular internet browser (Chrome), makes the most money from online advertising revenue (Google Ads), and has expanded into multiple other areas that create enormous revenues for the company, including the Google Play Store, its streaming Chromecast application, Google Maps, Android software, Google Apps, the Google Cloud Platform, and the Chromebook laptops in schools, homes, and businesses, to name just a few. For Google users, the company’s services offer a load of resources to help individuals, freelancers, small businesses, and large organizations create documents and spreadsheets, make videos, and create revenue streams with online advertising.
It’s important that you learn about Google services if you want to work in software companies that use Google products and services. If you are a software engineer interested in cloud platforms, it's important to learn about the Google Cloud Platform, which includes products like G-Suite, Gmail, and Google Drive. If you're a communications executive who works on the Google platform, it's important to learn how to work in its products like Google Sheets, Docs, Drive, and all of its connected services. If you work in search engine optimization, it’s best for you to learn everything you can about AdSense, Google’s online advertising behemoth. So many corporations and small businesses work in Google tools, services, and applications, so learning as much as you can about its products is valuable for any aspiring IT professional.
The types of careers that typically use Google include corporate, online, and software-related roles, like cloud platform engineers, software analysts, artificial intelligence managers, humans resources executives, communications writers, and SEO ad managers. You can also pursue a career working for Google itself in a variety of roles related to Google products, including software engineer, analytical lead, product manager, account manager, and network engineer.
When you take online courses about Google, you can learn the nuts and bolts of executing spreadsheets and documents, or you can develop email marketing campaigns using Gmail and related storage services. Taking online courses about Google can expose you to new insights into business listings with Google My Business or SEO advertising with AdSense. There is no shortage of opportunities to learn about Google products and services through online courses, including earning degrees in Google IT support, Google Cloud security, and Google Cloud engineering.