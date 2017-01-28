About this Course

832,261 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the purpose and value of Google Cloud products and services.

  • Choose among and use application deployment environments on Google Cloud: App Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, and Compute Engine.

  • Choose among and use Google Cloud storage options: Cloud Storage, Cloud SQL, Cloud Bigtable, and Firestore.

  • Interact with Google Cloud services.

Skills you will gain

  • Google Compute Engine
  • Google App Engine (GAE)
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • Cloud Computing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(96,862 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 minutes to complete

Course Introduction

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Introducting Google Cloud

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 19 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Resources and Access in the Cloud

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 21 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Virtual Machines and Networks in the Cloud

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 16 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GOOGLE CLOUD FUNDAMENTALS: CORE INFRASTRUCTURE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder