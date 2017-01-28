Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure introduces important concepts and terminology for working with Google Cloud. Through videos and hands-on labs, this course presents and compares many of Google Cloud's computing and storage services, along with important resource and policy management tools.
About this Course
What you will learn
Identify the purpose and value of Google Cloud products and services.
Choose among and use application deployment environments on Google Cloud: App Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, and Compute Engine.
Choose among and use Google Cloud storage options: Cloud Storage, Cloud SQL, Cloud Bigtable, and Firestore.
Interact with Google Cloud services.
Skills you will gain
- Google Compute Engine
- Google App Engine (GAE)
- Google Cloud Platform
- Cloud Computing
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Introduction
This section welcomes learners to the Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure course, and provides an overview of the course structure and goals.
Introducting Google Cloud
This section identifies some of the key benefits of using Google Cloud. It's here that we introduce the components of Google's network infrastructure, and explore the differences between Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS).
Resources and Access in the Cloud
This section explores how resources get organized with projects, and how access to those resources gets shared with the right part of a workforce through a tool called Identity and Access Management (IAM). It's also in this section that we identify different ways to interact with Google Cloud.
Virtual Machines and Networks in the Cloud
This section of the course explores how Google Compute Engine works, with a focus on virtual networking.
Reviews
- 5 stars76.78%
- 4 stars20.11%
- 3 stars2.36%
- 2 stars0.35%
- 1 star0.38%
TOP REVIEWS FROM GOOGLE CLOUD FUNDAMENTALS: CORE INFRASTRUCTURE
Great course to introduce the specialization. It could be more robust, but it does the job and you are also provided with links for documents that will help you build on what you learn in the course.
It was a very interactive session with very qualified tutors, Qwiklabs is a very nice platform to do hands-on and practice all the google cloud concepts, looking forward to learn more with coursera
I really think this is a good way to get people that hasn't had interaction with GCP before on track, but it also is of really good use for regular users to discover more capabilities of the platform
This course is useful for those who wants to explorer google cloud platform e.g: what database engine should I use?\n\nwhat is more cost efficient for our application, Compute engine or App engine
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
Am I eligible for the Google Cloud Platform free trial?
What if I have already used up my Google Cloud Platform free trial?
How does the free trial work?
Is this course similar to CP100A?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.