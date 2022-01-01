About this Professional Certificate

87% of Google Cloud certified users feel more confident in their cloud skills*. This program provides the skills you need to advance your career as a security engineer and provides training to support your preparation for the industry-recognized Google Cloud Professional Cloud Security Engineer certification. You'll also have the opportunity to configure access, configure network security, and ensure data protection among other things. Your journey to Google Cloud certification: 1) Complete the Coursera Google Cloud Security Professional Certificate. 2) Review other recommended learning resources for the Google Cloud Professional Cloud Security Engineer exam. 3) Review the Google Cloud Professional Security Engineer exam guide. 4) Review the Professional Cloud Security Engineer sample questions. 5) Register for the Google Cloud certification exam. (The exam can be taken remotely or at a test center) --------------------------------------------------------------- * Percentages indicate those who strongly or somewhat agree with the statement. Findings from a survey conducted with Google Cloud certified individuals in May 2019 by an independent third-party research organization.
English
There are 8 Courses in this Professional Certificate

