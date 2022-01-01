- Google Compute Engine
- Google App Engine (GAE)
- Google Cloud Platform
- Cloud Computing
- Create and understand custom IAM roles
- Secure a Kubernetes environment
- Create and configure network peering
Learn the skills needed to be successful in a cloud security engineer role
Prepare for the Google Cloud Professional Cloud Security Engineer certification exam
Learn about Cloud Security including managing access, defining organizational structure/ policies, configuring network security, and analyzing logs.
Describe the domains covered on the Professional Cloud Security Engineer Certification exam.
Learners will create, update, delete, and undelete custom IAM roles - as they would do to provide access components within Google Cloud. They will enable internal IP addresses to be used between two VPC networks using network peering. Learners will create and configure a private cluster for Kubernetes in Google Cloud. The virtual machines on which the Kubernetes nodes run will not be externally accessible. They will use network policies to apply finely-grained restrictions to limit intra-cluster communication. Finally, they will provision two service accounts for two user personas and namespaces for dev, test, prod (i.e., development, test, and production). Learners will also assign API permissions to a cluster application and do some basic troubleshooting.
Related Job Roles: Security Engineers,Security Specialists, Security Admins
Preparing for Your Professional Cloud Security Engineer Journey
This course helps learners prepare for the Professional Cloud Security Engineer (PCSE) Certification exam. Learners will be exposed to and engage with exam topics through a series of lectures, diagnostic questions, and knowledge checks. After completing this course, learners will have a personalized workbook that will guide them through the rest of their certification readiness journey.
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure introduces important concepts and terminology for working with Google Cloud. Through videos and hands-on labs, this course presents and compares many of Google Cloud's computing and storage services, along with important resource and policy management tools.
Networking in Google Cloud: Defining and Implementing Networks
Learn about the broad variety of networking options on Google Cloud. This course uses lectures, demos, and hands-on labs to help you explore and deploy Google Cloud networking technologies, including Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) networks, subnets, and firewalls; interconnection among networks; load balancing; Cloud DNS; Cloud CDN; and Cloud NAT. You'll also learn about common network design patterns and automated deployment using Cloud Deployment Manager or Terraform.
Networking in Google Cloud: Hybrid Connectivity and Network Management
Learn about the broad variety of networking options on Google Cloud. This course uses lectures, demos, and hands-on labs to help you explore and deploy Google Cloud networking technologies, including Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) networks, subnets, and firewalls; interconnection among networks; load balancing; Cloud DNS; Cloud CDN; and Cloud NAT. You'll also learn about common network design patterns and automated deployment using Terraform.
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
