Network Security is extremely critical to Computer Networks, which are groups of computers connected via a common resource such as a printer, file server, or even the internet. Without a secure way to connect a group of computers, cyberattackers have an easier time harming an entire network through unauthorized access.
Successful learners interested in Network Security can help organizations in all sectors prevent harm to their reputation, revenue, and ability to remain in business. To do this optimally, it’s important to explore preventative measures in securing both digital and physical aspects of the network.
The job outlook for work in Information Security is set to grow by 32 percent through 2028, which is much faster than the national U.S. average. Since cybercrime isn’t projected to slow down now or in the future, Network Security is set to remain a growing need—in fact, the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education reported a shortfall of almost 314,000 cybersecurity professionals in January of 2019.
Other than being cyberheroes, there are major incentives to working in cybersecurity—including pay. In 2019, the median pay for Information Security Analysts was $99,730 per year in the United States. Other ways learners can join the Network Security field are by taking roles such as Network Security Expert, Network Security Engineer, Operations Supervisor, Data Journalist, and more.
Network Security courses offered through Coursera equip learners with knowledge in cybersecurity concepts and tools; types of cyberattacks; database vulnerabilities; cryptography and digital forensics; penetration testing; components that guard organizations from cybersecurity attacks; and more.
Lessons on Network are taught by instructors from major tech names and universities, including IBM, University of Colorado, VMware, and other organizations. Learners can enjoy exploring Network Security with instructors specializing in Networking, Cybersecurity, Computer Science, and other disciplines. Course content on Network Security is delivered via video lectures, readings, quizzes, and other types of assignments.
When you start out to learn network security, you might need to already have skills and experience in computers, technology, networks, fundamentals of cybersecurity, and even history and science. But above all, you should probably have a passion for how technology works, how it can be broken (or hacked into), and what can be done to plug that gap. That’s the key aspect of protecting networks. A network security worker should know what exactly is being protected and if there are any risks of security breaches throughout the system.
You may find that learning network security is right for you if you have a keen interest in digital technologies, data security, and network systems. Network security in a broad sense is all the processes and steps that computer networks must cover to protect the integrity, privacy, and access of data. If this field of work excites you, then you may want to move your career in this direction. Maybe you’re already a systems administrator or a network administrator or have experience as a security analyst or risk management officer. If so, then you might already have a good sense of how networks are protected and find your place to learn more about this area.
Some of the topics that you can study that are related to network security include data science, cryptography, cybersecurity, and financial technology. In learning about network security, studying these and other topics like applications, enterprise storage, and cloud servers may provide you with the assorted insights that can help you become proficient at network security.
Common career paths for someone in network security include starting out as a web developer or software security developer, perhaps working for a web security firm. You might also come into the field from an administration role that grows over time. Examples here could be an email exchange administrator, who works on an email security team. Or a career path could start as a system administrator or network administrator, in work that deals with network security and network forensics. You might want to focus on one of these areas in your early IT jobs, as these will supply you with the experience and background necessary to work in network security.