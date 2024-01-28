Cisco Learning and Certifications
Network Security
There are 2 modules in this course

If you are an associate-level cybersecurity analyst who is working in security operation centers, this course will provide introduction to network infrastructure and network security monitoring tools. By the end of the course, you will be able to: •Describe ACL operation when using the established option • Describe the purpose of Access List Control lists •Describe network address translation (NAT) fundamental concepts • Explain the NSM tools that are available to the network security analyst• Describe the three types of NSM tools used within the SOC (commercial, Open Source, or homegrown) • Describe network-based malware protection • Describe the benefits of load balancing and web application firewalls. • Describe AAA • Describe basic models for implementing access controls over network resources. To be successful in this course, you should have the following background: 1. Skills and knowledge equivalent to those learned in Implementing and Administering Cisco Solutions (CCNA) v1.0 course 2. Familiarity with Ethernet and TCP/IP networking 3. Working knowledge of the Windows and Linux operating systems 4. Familiarity with basics of networking security concepts.

What's included

9 videos16 readings8 quizzes1 discussion prompt

If you are an associate-level cybersecurity analyst who is working in security operation centers, this course will help you examine attacks that happen around the TCP/IP protocol suite. By the end of the course, you will be able to: • Explain how ARP provides the essential service of mapping IP addresses to physical addresses on a network • Describe legacy TCP/IP vulnerabilities • Describe vulnerabilities related to the IP protocol • Describe vulnerabilities related to the ICMP protocol • Describe vulnerabilities related to the TCP protocol• Describe vulnerabilities related to the UDP protocol • Describe the attack surface and its relation to an organization's vulnerability • Describe how network data is collected through a reconnaissance attack • Describe how an access attack is used to gain unauthorized access • Describe MITM attacks • Describe how DoS and DDoS attacks are used against networks• Describe how a reflection attack is used against IP hosts • Describe the concepts and use of spoofing attacks• Describe the concepts and use of DHCP attacks • Demonstrate several attacks against the TCP/IP protocol suite• Describe security flaws in the TCP/IP protocol and how they can be used to attack networks and host. To be successful in this course, you should have the following background: 1. Skills and knowledge equivalent to those learned in Implementing and Administering Cisco Solutions (CCNA) v1.0 course 2. Familiarity with Ethernet and TCP/IP networking 3. Working knowledge of the Windows and Linux operating systems 4. Familiarity with basics of networking security concepts.

What's included

16 videos35 readings15 quizzes

