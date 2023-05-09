Cisco Learning and Certifications
Cybersecurity Operations Fundamentals Specialization
Cisco Learning and Certifications

Cybersecurity Operations Fundamentals Specialization

Launch Your Career in Cybersecurity Operations. Learn the basic skills required to become an entry-level cybersecurity operations analyst in a Security Operations Center (SOC).

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Cisco Learning & Certifications

Instructor: Cisco Learning & Certifications

10,050 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 7 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.8

(219 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • The concepts behind TCP/IP networking communication

  • The basics of networking communication, common attack vectors, and malicious activities

  • The patterns of suspicious behaviors typically encountered when working in a Security Operations Center (SOC)

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Specialization - 7 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.8

(219 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from Cisco Learning and Certifications
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 7 course series

Security Operations Center (SOC)

Course 111 hours4.8 (110 ratings)

What you'll learn

Endpoints and Systems

Course 224 hours4.8 (23 ratings)

What you'll learn

Network Security

Course 311 hours4.8 (98 ratings)

What you'll learn

Data Security

Course 415 hours4.9 (25 ratings)

What you'll learn

Threat Analysis

Course 526 hours4.9 (15 ratings)

What you'll learn

Threat Investigation

Course 68 hours4.9 (14 ratings)

What you'll learn

Threat Response

Course 77 hours4.8 (24 ratings)

What you'll learn

Instructor

Cisco Learning & Certifications
12 Courses22,493 learners

Offered by

Cisco Learning and Certifications

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Security? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions