Royal Holloway, University of London
Introduction to Network Security
Royal Holloway, University of London

Introduction to Network Security

Guido Schmitz

Instructor: Guido Schmitz

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No previous experience necessary
26 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable Certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Quizzes and assessments

0 quizzes, 6 assessments

English
Subtitles: English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No previous experience necessary
26 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business

There are 6 modules in this course

In the first week, we will obtain an overview of the course and, in particular, get an overview of communication principles in networks as well as its threats. You will also reflect on your own expectations of what the course will teach. The key concepts for this week are messages, channels and network adversaries.

What's included

5 videos5 readings

In this week, we will take an in-depth look into the concept of network layering. Furthermore, we will discuss how network communication is performed with lower-layer network technology, such as Ethernet.

What's included

6 videos5 readings

In this week, we will explore the Internet Protocol (IP) that enables communication across several networked systems. We will discuss how IP builds upon the data-link network layer, how IP addresses can be assigned, and how messages can be forwarded.

What's included

6 videos4 readings

In this week, we will conclude our exploration on the Internet Protocol (IP) that we have started last week. We will discuss how IP operates on a large-scale level and forms the global Internet. Furthermore, we will discuss how we can address messages to applications running on the same system and using the same IP address.

What's included

5 videos3 readings

In this week, we will continue our discussion of the transport layer and learn about the Transmission Control Protocol (TCP). Furthermore, we will learn how applications communicate with each other using application protocols.

What's included

5 videos4 readings

In our final week, we will see how we can build secure channels that aim for confidentiality and integrity. We will take a closer look at how the widely-used protocol transport layer security (TLS) constructs such channels.

What's included

6 videos5 readings

Instructor

Guido Schmitz
1 Course54 learners

Offered by

Royal Holloway, University of London
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Recommended if you're interested in Computer Security and Networks

You are Currently on slide 1
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder