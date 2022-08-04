The security of computer networks is a key element in cyber security. Computer networking provides the foundational connectivity services that are used for the world wide web, distributed computer applications and services, operations and manufacturing, and national infrastructure.
Introduction to Network Security
In the first week, we will obtain an overview of the course and, in particular, get an overview of communication principles in networks as well as its threats. You will also reflect on your own expectations of what the course will teach. The key concepts for this week are messages, channels and network adversaries.
In this week, we will take an in-depth look into the concept of network layering. Furthermore, we will discuss how network communication is performed with lower-layer network technology, such as Ethernet.
In this week, we will explore the Internet Protocol (IP) that enables communication across several networked systems. We will discuss how IP builds upon the data-link network layer, how IP addresses can be assigned, and how messages can be forwarded.
In this week, we will conclude our exploration on the Internet Protocol (IP) that we have started last week. We will discuss how IP operates on a large-scale level and forms the global Internet. Furthermore, we will discuss how we can address messages to applications running on the same system and using the same IP address.
In this week, we will continue our discussion of the transport layer and learn about the Transmission Control Protocol (TCP). Furthermore, we will learn how applications communicate with each other using application protocols.
In our final week, we will see how we can build secure channels that aim for confidentiality and integrity. We will take a closer look at how the widely-used protocol transport layer security (TLS) constructs such channels.
