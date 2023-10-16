This specialisation covers topics ranging from the security of computer system and networks, to the key role of human aspects in cybercrime. You will learn fundamental concepts related to computer system core components and how computers work, then extend this to consider a variety of topics from hardware to applications. Aspects of cybercriminal activity are explained in topics such as social engineering, arguably the most important attack vector in cybercrime, and the range of actors related to cybercrime: the criminals, the victims, and law enforcement. Finally, you will be presented with some of the key components of practical cyber security management and its governance. This includes what happens when things go wrong, understanding how organisations can respond to incidents, through to the essential role of people in achieving better cyber security outcomes.
Cyber Security – Technology and Governance Specialization
Get ready for Cyber Security. Learn computer system and network security, evaluate the underlying psychological principles of social engineering in cybercrime and examine how incident management can enable better cyber security outcomes.
Taught in English
Specialization - 4 course series
Some of the issues in computer security, including learning about components of computer systems, the operating system, programs, data and networking
Key security threats and risks faced in computer networks by gaining understanding of digital networks and their operation
Integrate incident management and a rich knowledge of people into a real-world Information Security Management System for an organisation
National and organisational cybersecurity culture, training, and other components which affect cybercriminal activity
Instructors
Frequently asked questions
To complete all four courses in this Specialisation you will need to allocate approximately 4 months. Each week of a course in this Specialization has approximately 5 hours of the learning material to complete.
Good general knowledge and interest in Information and Communications Technology. No prior programming nor advanced mathematical knowledge required.
We strongly recommend to start the Specialisation with the 'Introduction to Computer Security' course .