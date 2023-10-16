University of London
Cyber Security – Technology and Governance Specialization
University of London

Cyber Security – Technology and Governance Specialization

Get ready for Cyber Security. Learn computer system and network security, evaluate the underlying psychological principles of social engineering in cybercrime and examine how incident management can enable better cyber security outcomes.

Taught in English

Guido Schmitz
Andrew Dwyer
Professor Peter Komisarczuk

Instructors: Guido Schmitz

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.9

(27 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

4 months at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Some of the issues in computer security, including learning about components of computer systems, the operating system, programs, data and networking

  • Key security threats and risks faced in computer networks by gaining understanding of digital networks and their operation

  • Integrate incident management and a rich knowledge of people into a real-world Information Security Management System for an organisation

  • National and organisational cybersecurity culture, training, and other components which affect cybercriminal activity

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Specialization - 4 course series

Introduction to Computer Security

Course 141 hours4.7 (12 ratings)

What you'll learn

Introduction to Network Security

Course 226 hours4.9 (12 ratings)

What you'll learn

Security Management and Governance

Course 320 hours4.8 (12 ratings)

What you'll learn

Cybercrime

Course 425 hours

What you'll learn

Instructors

Guido Schmitz
University of London
2 Courses1,388 learners

Offered by

University of London
Royal Holloway, University of London

