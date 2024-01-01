Profile

Andrew Dwyer

Dr

    Bio

    Dr Andrew Dwyer was appointed as a Lecturer (Assistant Professor) in Information Security at Royal Holloway, University of London in 2022. His interests lie at the intersection of the social sciences and their application to information security. He has significant experience in conducting ethnographic and participatory research methods to assess how information security management can be understood as both politically and ethically. Recent research has looked at decision making as it is mediated through computation, the role of state cyber operations and capabilities, as well as ‘critical’ approaches to the study of cybersecurity. Beyond Royal Holloway, he is the lead of the UK Offensive Cyber Working Group and has previously held research positions at the University of Bristol and Durham University after completing his DPhil (PhD) at the University of Oxford in 2019.

    Courses - English

    Security Management and Governance

    Other topics to explore

    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses