Dr Andrew Dwyer was appointed as a Lecturer (Assistant Professor) in Information Security at Royal Holloway, University of London in 2022. His interests lie at the intersection of the social sciences and their application to information security. He has significant experience in conducting ethnographic and participatory research methods to assess how information security management can be understood as both politically and ethically. Recent research has looked at decision making as it is mediated through computation, the role of state cyber operations and capabilities, as well as ‘critical’ approaches to the study of cybersecurity. Beyond Royal Holloway, he is the lead of the UK Offensive Cyber Working Group and has previously held research positions at the University of Bristol and Durham University after completing his DPhil (PhD) at the University of Oxford in 2019.