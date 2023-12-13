In this course you will look at some of the key components of practical cyber security management and its governance. This includes what happens when things go wrong, understanding how organisations can respond to incidents, through to the essential role of people in achieving better cyber security outcomes. Together, you will examine how incident management, cyber resilience, and developing an effective appreciation of people, not simply as users but as active participants, can enable better cyber security outcomes.
Security Management and Governance
This course is part of Cyber Security – Technology and Governance Specialization
Taught in English
Course
(11 reviews)
4 quizzes
There are 4 modules in this course
In the first week, we will obtain an overview of the course and, in particular, get an overview how security management can be used to address and respond to security incidents through a range of techniques. This includes engaging with ISO/IEC 27035 to develop a pragmatic response to risk management.
7 videos7 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts
This week you will learn how to identify and prioritise incidents, their planning and preparation, responding to incidents as well as learning and assessing from (inevitable) incidents that organisations encounter.
7 videos3 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt
This week is concerned about the integration of different people and communities into security management.
7 videos2 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts
In this week you will learn about a range of components ranging from trust to security awareness training to demonstrate why the management of people is a core element to a successful information security management system. The week concludes by asking what people-centric security might enable for an organisation and how such a change of perspective can be beneficial to security management.
7 videos3 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt
Reviewed on Dec 12, 2023
