Royal Holloway, University of London
Security Management and Governance
This course is part of Cyber Security – Technology and Governance Specialization

Taught in English

Andrew Dwyer

Course

No prior experience required
4.8

(11 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
20 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

There are 4 modules in this course

In the first week, we will obtain an overview of the course and, in particular, get an overview how security management can be used to address and respond to security incidents through a range of techniques. This includes engaging with ISO/IEC 27035 to develop a pragmatic response to risk management.

This week you will learn how to identify and prioritise incidents, their planning and preparation, responding to incidents as well as learning and assessing from (inevitable) incidents that organisations encounter.

This week is concerned about the integration of different people and communities into security management.

In this week you will learn about a range of components ranging from trust to security awareness training to demonstrate why the management of people is a core element to a successful information security management system. The week concludes by asking what people-centric security might enable for an organisation and how such a change of perspective can be beneficial to security management.

Andrew Dwyer
Royal Holloway, University of London

