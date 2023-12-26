LearnQuest
Incident Management and Continuous Improvement
Incident Management and Continuous Improvement

This course is part of Identifying and Managing Security Gaps for Remote Teams Specialization

Taught in English

Luciana Broussard

Instructor: Luciana Broussard

15 hours (approximately)
Beginner level
This course is part of the Identifying and Managing Security Gaps for Remote Teams Specialization
There are 3 modules in this course

This course aims to equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary for effectively securing remote teams and enhancing their resilience in the face of security incidents. Module 1 integrates two critical components. The first focuses on the development of effective remote work policies, emphasizing inclusivity, security, compliance, and active employee engagement. The second aspect dives into the practical execution of these policies, addressing communication, resource provision, performance tracking, and the formation of a multidisciplinary team. Together, these components equip organizations to establish, implement, and enforce robust remote work policies, fostering a secure and productive remote work environment.

This module is designed to provide the learner with essential knowledge and skills to effectively manage security incidents within remote teams. It covers creating tailored incident response plans, describing the framework for creating a comprehensive response plan, and clarifying roles in remote incident response teams. The module introduces tools for incident tracking, demonstrating their collaborative benefits. It emphasizes evaluating response effectiveness, conducting thorough post-incident reviews, and leveraging lessons from incidents to enhance policies and practices. Real-world case studies will be analyzed to provide practical insights into incident management, allowing the student to confidently navigate the challenges of maintaining security in remote work settings.

This module focuses on enhancing security measures within remote teams. Participants will learn the benefits of having a comprehensive plan for ongoing security improvement. They will gain the ability to analyze cybersecurity trends, foresee future security requirements, and adapt accordingly. The module also covers the integration of security tools and services by aligning them with emerging trends and performance assessments. Participants will be equipped to construct a strategic roadmap that outlines the progressive development of security practices within remote team settings.

Instructor

Luciana Broussard
LearnQuest
